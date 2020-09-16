नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडो में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.4 रही तीव्रता

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/l4CXSqh7Fc— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
