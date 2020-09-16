शहर चुनें
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu

नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडो में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.4 रही तीव्रता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडो Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 05:45 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडो के 50 किमी पूर्वी क्षेत्र में बुधवार सुबह भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। भारत के नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार भूकंप सुबह करीब 5 बजकर 4 मिनट और 7 सेकेंड पर आया और रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 5.4 थी। सूचना मिलने तक किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।
nepal kathmandu earthquake earthquake in nepal

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

