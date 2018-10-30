शहर चुनें

नासा का पार्कर सोलर प्रोब बना सूर्य के सबसे करीब पहुंचने वाला स्पेसक्राफ्ट

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 12:43 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
13 अगस्त 2018 को नासा द्वारा लांच किया गया अंतरिक्षयान पार्कर सोलर प्रोब सूर्य के सबसे पास पहुंचने वाला यान बन गया है। नासा ने इस उपलब्धि को ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, 'हम सूर्य को छूने के और पास पहुंच गए हैं। सूर्य की सतह के 26.55 मिलियन मील के भीतर गुजरने के साथ पार्कर सोलर प्रोब सूर्य के सबसे पास जाने वाला अंतरिक्षयान बन गया'। 
सात साल तक करेगा सूर्य का अध्ययन

