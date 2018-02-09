अपना शहर चुनें

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:00 PM IST
अमेरिका में भारतीय मूल के एक अमेरिकी नागरिक की हत्या कर दी गई है जबकि दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। दोनों को एक शख्स ने जॉर्जिया के स्टोर में गोली मारी है। 44 साल के परमजीत सिंह दो हाई स्कूल छात्रों के पिता थे। उनपर मंगलवार को बर्नेट फेरी रोड पर बंदूकधारी ने कई गोलियां चलाई। शेरिफ के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि फ्लॉयड काउंटी कोरोनर ने उन्हें मौके पर ही मृत घोषित कर दिया था।

सिंह को गोली मारने के 10 मिनट बाद ही बंदूकधारी दूसरे सुविधा स्टोर पर पहुंचा और उसने एल्म स्ट्रीट फूड एंड बेवरेज में पहले चोरी की फिर 30 साल के क्लर्क पार्थी पटेल को गोली मार दी। पटेल की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 28 साल के संदिग्ध लमर रशद निकोल्सन को पुलिस ने कई आरोपों के तहत गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उसपर हत्या, डकैती, हमला, अपराध करते समय बंदूक रखना और एक सजायाफ्ता अपराधी द्वारा बंदूक उपयोग करने के आरोप लगे हैं। उन्हें बिना किसी बॉन्ड के फ्लॉयड काउंटी जेल ले जाया गया है।

मेजर जेफ जोन्स का कहना है कि शुरुआती जांच में उन्हें सिक्योरिटी वीडियो मिली है, जिसमें दिख रहा है कि संदिग्ध स्टोर में आकर तुरंत काउंटर के पास खड़े सिंह पर तीन राउंड फायरिंग कर देता है। जबकि सिंह के स्टोर से चोरी करने के कोई सबूत नहीं मिले हैं। सिंह के भाई ने बताया कि वह 8 साल पहले यहां आए थे। पुलिस अपराध के पीछे के मकसद की जांच कर रही है। हालांकि अधिकारियों का कहना है कि निकोल्सन उनके लिए नया अपराधी नहीं है। 3 जनवरी को उसे एक तीन साल की बच्ची के साथ गलत व्यवहार करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
