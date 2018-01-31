अपना शहर चुनें

भारत में 20-25 फीसदी लोग हाईपरटेंशन से पीड़ित, छह फीसदी डायबिटीज के हैं शिकार

एजेंसी, बोस्टन Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:44 AM IST
भारत में डायबिटीज और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के मामले तेज गति से बढ़ रहे हैं। ‘मेजर और साइलेंट किलर’ मानी जा रही इन बीमारियों को लेकर पहले राष्ट्रीय स्तर के अध्ययन से इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है। इस अध्ययन में 13 लाख से अधिक लोगों के आंकड़ों को शामिल किया गया था। हार्वर्ड स्कूल ऑफ पब्लिक हेल्थ के शोधकर्ताओं के नेतृत्व में किए गए इस अध्ययन में पाया गया है कि देश में 20 से 25 फीसदी लोग हाईपरटेंशन से जबकि छह से साढ़े छह फीसदी लोग डायबिटीज से पीड़ित हैं। 

भारत में 6.1 फीसदी महिलाओं और 6.5 फीसदी पुरुषों में डायबिटीज की बीमारी है जबकि 20 फीसदी महिलाएं और 24.5 फीसदी पुरुष हाईपरटेंशन से पीड़ित हैं। जामा इंटरनल मेडिसन में सोमवार को पहली बार इस तरह का अध्ययन प्रकाशित हुआ है। गुजरात में इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पब्लिक हेल्थ के फेकल्टी और इस अध्ययन के सह लेखक आशीष अवस्थी ने बताया कि आंध्र प्रदेश, गोवा, कर्नाटक, केरल, तमिलनाडु, दिल्ली और पश्चिम बंगाल में काफी लोग डायबिटीज से पीड़ित हैं जबकि पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश, केरल, सिक्किम और नागालैंड के लोगों में हाईपरटेंशन अधिक है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को इन दोनों ‘साइलेंट किलर’ बीमारियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने की आवश्यकता है। 

ज्यादा पीड़ित हैं गांवों के गरीब परिवार के वयस्क 

अध्ययन में ग्रामीण इलाकों के सबसे गरीब परिवारों के वयस्कों में मधुमेह और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी की व्यापकता भी उच्च पाई गई। ग्रामीण इलाकों के गरीब परिवारों के 5.9 फीसदी वयस्क डायबिटीज से जबकि 30 फीसदी हाईपरटेंशन से पीड़ित थे।  
