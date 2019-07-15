शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan: Two children killed in an explosion in Chahar Bolak

अफगानिस्तान में सड़क किनारे बम धमाका, दो बच्चों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 03:28 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान में बम धमाके की खबर है, यहां 209 शाहीन कॉर्प्स के प्रवक्ता मोहम्मद हनीफ रेजाई ने बताया है कि बल्ख के उत्तरी प्रांत चहार बोलक जिले में एक विस्फोट में कम से कम दो बच्चे मारे गए, उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क किनारे बम आतंकवादियों द्वारा लगाया गया था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




बदा दें कि महीने भर पहले भी इसी तरह अफगानिस्तान में सड़क किनारे हुए बम धमाके से छह लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। तब धमाका एक वाहन में हुआ था, प्रांतीय पुलिस प्रवक्ता कासिम अफगान ने बताया था कि कार कंधार के डांड जिले से प्रांतीय राजधानी की ओर जा रही थी। उस वक्त बम फटने से कार में सवार सभी यात्रियों की मौत हो गई थी। 

Recommended

अमित शाह और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओवैसी की टीका-टिप्पणी पर भड़के शाह, बोले- आपको सुनने की आदत डालनी होगी

15 जुलाई 2019

कलराज मिश्रा-आचार्य देवव्रत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कलराज मिश्र को हिमाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया, आचार्य देवव्रत गुजरात भेजे गए

15 जुलाई 2019

Pictures of Rescue Operation Multi Storey Building Collapse In Solan Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेशः सोलन हादसे की पहली तस्वीरें, ऐसे चल रहा बचाव कार्य

14 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Cricket News

नियम के हिसाब से इंग्लैंड नहीं बल्कि न्यूजीलैंड होना चाहिए था वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, जानिए कैसे

15 जुलाई 2019

बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
बेन स्टोक्स
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप
Cricket News

नियम के हिसाब से इंग्लैंड नहीं बल्कि न्यूजीलैंड होना चाहिए था वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, जानिए कैसे

15 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

सुपर ओवर में इंग्लैंड ने रचा इतिहास तो न्यूजीलैंड का टूटा सपना, ऐसा रहा दोनों टीमों का रोमांच

15 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैंड बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
इंग्लैंड vs न्यूजीलैंड
बेन स्टोक
Cricket News

सुपर ओवर में इंग्लैंड ने रचा इतिहास तो न्यूजीलैंड का टूटा सपना, ऐसा रहा दोनों टीमों का रोमांच

15 जुलाई 2019

Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: इंसान के अंदर होते हैं चार पैदाइशी गुण, मुश्किल हालात में आते हैं काम

15 जुलाई 2019

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
विज्ञापन
afghanistan bomb blast taliban
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फेडरर और जोकोविच
Tennis

Wimbledon 2019: किसी ने दिल जीते किसी ने मैदान

15 जुलाई 2019

दवाइयां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली और पंजाब की दवाइयां सबसे अधिक गड़बड़, सरकार की नजर

15 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑपरेशन क्लीन: कॉलेजों में मादक पदार्थ की सप्लाई करने वाले 20 गिरफ्तार

15 जुलाई 2019

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

चैंपियन बनने का सपना टूटा, हार के बाद कीवी कप्तान बोले- मैच की समीक्षा करना मुश्किल

15 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कर्नाटक, गोवा को देखते हुए एमपी के कांग्रेस विधायक चौकन्ने, कमलनाथ ने 11 दिन में बुलाई तीसरी बैठक

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
do not wear these things while going for mri can cause death
Health & Fitness

MRI स्कैन कराने जा रहे हैं तो गलती से भी न पहनें ये सामान, जा सकती है आपकी जान

15 जुलाई 2019

electric vehicles
Business

आज का साक्षात्कार : शत प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के लिए और वक्त दे सरकार

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉटल कैप चैलेंज पूरा करते ही ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, यूजर बोला- ये कैसा मुसलमान है?

15 जुलाई 2019

health benefits of paan leaves fennel seeds and betel nuts
Health & Fitness

पान के पत्ते में छिपे हैं कई औषधीय गुण, इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री भी है बीमारियों के लिए फायदेमंद

15 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

वीडियो वायरल मामला: 20 जुलाई तक चैंपियन के जवाब का इंतजार, इसके बाद हो सकता है निष्कासन

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

uighur muslims
World

मुसलमानों के उत्पीड़न पर चीन को मिला पाक, सऊदी व रूस का साथ

चीन के शिनजियांग प्रांत में उइगर मुसलमानों को सामूहिक हिरासत में रखने पर 22 देशों की आलोचना के बाद चीन का कई अन्य देशों ने समर्थन भी किया है।

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमोक्रेट महिला सांसद
World

डेमोक्रेट महिला सांसदों को ट्रंप ने अमेरिका से बाहर जाने को कहा, विवादों में घिरे

15 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत ने पाकिस्तान पर ठोका 6 अरब डालर का जुर्माना

14 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

उत्तरपश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तट पर आया 6.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप

15 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान के फैसले के कारण पाक में चक्का जाम, आम आदमी से लेकर बिजनेसमैन तक सड़कों पर उतरे

14 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका के न्यूयॉर्क में बड़ा ब्लैकआउट, अंधेरे में डूबा पूरा शहर

14 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

शिनजियांग कार्रवाई को लेकर चीन के समर्थन में पाकिस्तान समेत 34 देश

14 जुलाई 2019

PM Modi & Imran khan(Filr photo)
World

प्रस्ताव के 10 साल बाद पाकिस्तान में रखी गई गुरु नानक विवि की आधारशिला

15 जुलाई 2019

More than 43 dead many injured and 24 missing due to flooding and landslide in Nepal
World

नेपाल में भारी बारिश के चलते 60 लोगों की मौत, 38 घायल, 35 लापता

14 जुलाई 2019

एस-400 मिसाइल एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम (फाइल फोटो)
World

रूसी एस-400 मिसाइल की पहली खेप तुर्की पहुंची, अमेरिका के साथ शुरू हो सकता है नया गतिरोध

12 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन में अचानक ढह गई इमारत, अब तक 13 लोगों की मौत, अभी भी कई मलबे में फंसे

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन के कुमारहट्टी-नाहन हाइवे के किनारे बने सेहज ढाबा और गेस्टहाउस की बिल्डिंग गिर गई. इस बिल्डिंग के नीचे कई लोग दब गए हैं। हादसे में खबर मिलने तक 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि 35 लोगों को सकुशल मलबे से बाहर निकाला गया है।

15 जुलाई 2019

नुसरत जहां 3:01

नुसरत जहां ने किया खुलासा, इस वजह से मंगलसूत्र, साड़ी पहनकर शपथ लेने पहुंची थी संसद

15 जुलाई 2019

केरल 2:16

छात्र पर जानलेवा हमले का विरोध कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पानी की बौछार, छात्र नेता भिड़ गए पुलिस से

15 जुलाई 2019

महंगाई 0:55

दो साल के निचले स्तर पर आई थोक महंगाई दर, यहां देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

15 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:11

तमाचे मार-मारकर कौन लुटाता है पैसा, कुएं में गिरा तेंदुआ

15 जुलाई 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

2014 में लापता हुए मलेशियाई विमान मामले में नया मोड़, अंतिम वक्त तक पायलट के कंट्रोल में था विमान

12 जुलाई 2019

दलाई लामा (फाइल फोटो)
World

दलाई लामा के उत्तराधिकारी के चयन में दखल न दे भारत: चीन

14 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

24 लाल अंगूरों की कीमत इतनी कि सुनकर रह जाएंगे आश्चर्यचकित, लोग कहते हैं अमीरों का फल

14 जुलाई 2019

मरियम नवाज
World

नवाज शरीफ की बेटी मरियम का लाइव इंटरव्यू जबरन रोका गया

12 जुलाई 2019

प्रसार भारती के अध्यक्ष ए सूर्यप्रकाश (फाइल फोटो)
World

प्रसार भारती के अध्यक्ष ने की इस पत्रिका के संपादक की खिंचाई, दिया था भारत विरोधी व्याख्यान

13 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया जा रही एयर कनाडा की फ्लाइट 36 हजार फीट ऊपर बवंडर में फंसी, 35 यात्री घायल

12 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited