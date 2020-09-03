शहर चुनें
Afghanistan mine blast in Pacheragam district of Nangarhar this morning

अफगानिस्तान के ननगहार प्रांत में खदान में हुआ विस्फोट, तीन लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 10:59 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

अफगानिस्तान के ननगहार प्रांत के पचेरगाम जिले में आज सुबह एक सड़क किनारे खदान में विस्फोट हुआ। इस विस्फोट में तीन नागरिकों की मौत हो गई और एक व्यक्ति बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया। टोलो न्यूज ने अधिकारियों के हवाले से इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
blast in afghanistan blast

