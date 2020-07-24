शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan defense ministry informed about 24 Taliban fighters killed and many injured

अफगान सैनिकों ने मारे गिराए 24 तालिबानी लड़ाकू, रक्षा मंत्रालय ने दी जानकारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 12:12 PM IST
विज्ञापन
तालिबान आंतकी
तालिबान आंतकी

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान ने तालिबान पर एक बड़ी जीत हासिल की है। अफगानिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बताया कि अफगान सैनिकों के साथ मुठभेड़ में कम से कम 24 तालिबानी लड़ाकू मारे गए हैं और 27 लड़ाकू गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए हैं। अफगानिस्तान के जाबूल प्रांत के अरघान दाब, शिंकजी और शाह जोई जिलों में अफगानी सैनिकों के साथ मुठभेड़ में तालिबानी लड़ाकू मारे गए हैं।
विज्ञापन

हालांकि तालिबान ने अभी इस पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है।
देश और दुनिया की पल-पल की खबरों के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें अमर उजाला का टेलीग्राम चैनल
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
afghan forces taliban fighters taliban fighters in afghanistan afghanistan taliban fighters killed taliban news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लैब टेक्नीशियन की हत्या
Kanpur

कानपुर: संजीत अपहरण कांड में लापरवाही करने पर सीएम योगी ने चार अधिकारियों को किया सस्पेंड

24 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत को घर से डेढ़ किमी दूर दोस्तों ने बना रखा था बंधक, आधे-आधे घंटे फोन पर बात, पुलिस नहीं ढूंढ पाई लोकेशन

24 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Kanpur encounter
Lucknow

रिचा दुबे का विकास दुबे से रिश्ते पर सनसनीखेज सच, 24 साल पहले हुई थी शादी, लेकिन...

24 जुलाई 2020

पाकिस्तान चीन
World

वुहान की जिस लैब से निकला कोरोना, वहीं भारत के खिलाफ जैविक हथियार बना रहे चीन और पाक

24 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा दुबे ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, कहा- जय बाजपेई से सिर्फ...

24 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Kanpur encounter
Lucknow

विकास दुबे की पत्नी 21 दिन बाद आई सामने, कहा- 'मैं दर्द बयां नहीं कर सकती'

24 जुलाई 2020

Richa Dubey
Lucknow

विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा दुबे का खुलासा, 'प्लाजा की छत पर काटते थे रात, दिनभर रहते थे यहां'

24 जुलाई 2020

Richa Dubey
Lucknow

कानपुर एनकाउंटर के बाद विकास दुबे ने रात दो बजे पत्नी रिचा को किया था फोन, कहा-बच्चों को लेकर निकल जाओ

24 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय सेना की महिला अधिकारी
India News

संघर्ष का सिला: बेटियों ने आखिर जीत ली सेना में स्थायी कमीशन की जंग

24 जुलाई 2020

हनीफुद्दीन
Delhi NCR

कारगिल विजय दिवसः गोला-बारूद खत्म हो गए ...फिर भी लड़ते रहे कैप्टन हनीफुद्दीन

24 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited