इमरान खान को अफगानिस्तान का जवाब: मानवता के प्रति इतने क्रूर नहीं होते सामान्य नागरिक

I think with no standards we can call the Taliban, ordinary citizens. I think common people don’t commit crimes that are justified. They'll not be cruel to humankind: Afghan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Pak PM's remark that 'Taliban are normal civilians' pic.twitter.com/Vzr1nlTizG— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021
China also suffered from terrorism &would continue to suffer if terrorist groups remain operational in Afghanistan. We want all countries in the region, particularly major countries like China & India to give strong msg to Taliban: Afghan Envoy on Chinese officials & Taliban meet pic.twitter.com/SoXmG2UCMS— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021
