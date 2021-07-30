बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay slammed Pakistan PM Imran Khan over his comment in Taliban news in Hindi

इमरान खान को अफगानिस्तान का जवाब: मानवता के प्रति इतने क्रूर नहीं होते सामान्य नागरिक

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 30 Jul 2021 07:01 PM IST

सार

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने हाल ही में टिप्पणी की थी कि तालिबानी सामान्य नागरिक हैं। उनकी इस टिप्पणी पर भारत में अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत फलीग ममुंदजे ने शुक्रवार को कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी। 
भारत में अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत फरीद ममुंदजे
भारत में अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत फरीद ममुंदजे - फोटो : एएनआई

विस्तार

अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत ने कहा, मुझे नहीं लगता कि किसी भी नजरिए से हम तालिबान को सामान्य नागरिक कह सकते हैं। मैं मानता हूं कि सामान्य लोग इस तरह के अपराध नहीं करते। उन्होंने कहा कि सामान्य लोग मानवता के प्रति इतने क्रूर नहीं होते। 
वहीं, चीनी अधिकारियों और तालिबाक की मुलाकात को लेकर फरीद ने कहा कि चीन भी आतंकवाद से पीड़ित रहा है और अगर अफगानिस्तान में आतंकी सक्रिय रहे तो वह आगे भी इससे ग्रस्त रहेगा। हम चाहते हैं कि भारत और चीन जैसे बड़े देशों समेत क्षेत्र के सभी लोग तालिबान को कड़ा संदेश दें। 

 
फरीद ममुंदजे ने आगे कहा कि वर्तमान समय में भारत की ओर से से किसी तरह की सैन्य मदद मिलने को लेकर कोई वार्ता नहीं की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल हमें संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका और कई नाटो सदस्य देशों से पर्याप्त सहायता मिल रही है।



 

world international afghanistan taliban imran khan pakistan china
