World

मॉस्को के नजदीक रूसी विस्फोटक संयंत्र में धमाका, हादसे में 38 लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 07:39 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य रूस में एक संयंत्र में शनिवार को हुए धमाके में घायल हुए लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 38 हो गयी है। रूसी एजेंसी के हवाले से स्थानीय आपात सेवा ने यह जानकारी दी। धमाका मास्को से करीब 400 किलोमीटर पूर्व में स्थित जर्जिस्क में एक ‘‘क्रिस्टल’’ फैक्ट्री में हुआ था। इससे पहले घटना में 19 लोगों के घायल होने और दो अन्य के लापता होने की सूचना थी।
