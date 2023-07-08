UK:  लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के बाहर 30-40 खालिस्तानी समर्थक इकट्ठा हुए, मौके पर पुलिस के पहुंचने के बाद हटे

लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग के बाहर 30-40 खालिस्तानी समर्थकों के इकट्ठा होने की खबर है। मामला स्थानीय समयानुसार दोपहर 12.30 से 2.30 के बीच का है। मौके पर यूनाइटेड किंगडम पुलिस ने पहुंचकर हालात काबू करने की कोशिश की। कुछ देर के बाद खालिस्तान समर्थकों को तिर-बितर कर दिया गया।
#WATCH | 30-40 Khalistanis gathered outside Indian High Commission in London around 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm GMT today. UK Police were present at the spot. Protesters have left the site now pic.twitter.com/HtSraIXmoe— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023
