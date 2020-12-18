अफगानिस्तानः गजनी प्रांत की एक सभा में जोरदार धमाका, 15 की मौत, 20 घायल

At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, reports TOLO news quoting Interior Ministry Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian. #Afghanistan— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
