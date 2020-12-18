अफगानिस्तानः गजनी प्रांत की एक सभा में जोरदार धमाका, 15 की मौत, 20 घायल

अफगानिस्तान के गजनी प्रांत की एक सभा में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण विस्फोट में कम से कम 15 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई और 20 से अधिक घायल हो गए हैं। टोलो न्यूज ने इस घटना की जानकारी दी है।

At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, reports TOLO news quoting Interior Ministry Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian. #Afghanistan