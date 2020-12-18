शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Ghazni Afghanistan Bomb Blast News, 15 civilians were killed and 20 were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province

अफगानिस्तानः गजनी प्रांत की एक सभा में जोरदार धमाका, 15 की मौत, 20 घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 04:36 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान के गजनी प्रांत की एक सभा में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण विस्फोट में कम से कम 15 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई और 20 से अधिक घायल हो गए हैं। टोलो न्यूज ने इस घटना की जानकारी दी है।
world international afghanistan kabul

