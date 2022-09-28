Assam: असम के मुख्यमंत्री ने पीएफआई पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का किया स्वागत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने केंद्र द्वारा पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएफआई) पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के कदम का स्वागत किया। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट में भारत सरकार द्वारा पीएफआई पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह का आभार प्रकट किया है। असम के संदर्भ में, उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में अशांति फैलाने के लिए पीएफआई और सीएफआई एक भयावह साजिश रच रही थी। उन्होंने बताया कि गरुखुटी घटना के पीछे पीएफआई का हाथ है।
I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India.
The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist.
India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2022
