Question asked about minorities and Muslims, then PM Modi replied

अल्पसंख्यकों और मुस्लिमों को लेकर पूछा सवाल,तो पीएम मोदी ने दिया जवाब

Video Desk Amar Ujala Dot Com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2023 05:05 PM IST
Question asked about minorities and Muslims, then PM Modi replied

पीएम मोदी संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में शामिल हुए तो एक पत्रकार ने उनसे अल्पसंख्यकों और मुस्लिमों को लेकर लेकर सवाल पूछ लिया. जिसका पीएम मोदी ने काफी विस्तार में जवाब दिया.
 

