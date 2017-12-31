Download App
आपका शहर Close

बॉलीवुड के ये स्टार्स हैं जनता के प्यारे पर राजनीति में गए मारे

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 10:10 PM IST

2017 के आखिरी दिन अभिनेता रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में आने की घोषणा कर दी। रजनीकांत राजनीति में आएंगे इसको लेकर लम्बे समय से अटकलें लगाई जा रही थी। रजनीकांत तमिलनाडु में होने वाले अगले विधानसभा चुनाव से मैदान में उतरेंगे। उन्होंने अपनी राजनीतिक पार्टी बनाने की भी घोषणा की। रजनीकांत से पहले भी कई सुपरस्टार भारतीय राजनीति में आए लेकिन कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए।

LiveConversation

Also View

रजनीकांत के बारे में कम ही लोग जानते हैं ये 5 बातें

रजनीकांत के बारे में कम ही लोग जानते हैं ये 5 बातें
तमिल फिल्म अभिनेता रजनीकांत ने आखिरकार राजनीति में एंट्री करने का ऐलान कर ही दिया। रजनीकांत आगामी तमिलनाडु विधानसभा चुनाव में राज्य की सभी विधानसभा सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी उतारेंगे। रिपोर्ट में जानिए रजनीकांत की पांच खास बातें।
Related Videos
मुंबई
#KamalaMills : हेमा मालिनी ने कहा मुंबई में बाहर से आनेवालों पर लगे रोक!

#KamalaMills : हेमा मालिनी ने कहा मुंबई में बाहर से आनेवालों पर लगे रोक!
मुंबई
शत्रुघ्न के साथ बनी इस जोड़ी के आगे बिग बी की हर दूसरी जोड़ी फीकी

शत्रुघ्न के साथ बनी इस जोड़ी के आगे बिग बी की हर दूसरी जोड़ी फीकी
नेशनल
परदे के पीछे: राजेश खन्ना ने इसलिए किया था 'डिस्को डांसर' में ये खास रोल

परदे के पीछे: राजेश खन्ना ने इसलिए किया था 'डिस्को डांसर' में ये खास रोल
नेशनल
कचरे के डिब्बे से उठाकर गोद में बिठाया, मिलिए मिथुन दा की बेटी से!

कचरे के डिब्बे से उठाकर गोद में बिठाया, मिलिए मिथुन दा की बेटी से!
Most Viewed

कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी
Trending

जानिए, साल के पहले दिन शुभ काम के लिए कौन सा मुहूर्त रहेगा सही
Featured

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस अंदाज में दुष्यंत कुमार को किया याद
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!