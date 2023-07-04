Hindi News
बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे की वजह जान रह जायेंगे हैरान, सामने आई जांच आयोग की रिपोर्ट
Video Desk Amar Ujala Dot Com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:40 PM IST
ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना ने कई सवाल खड़े किए थे. अब इसकी जांच के लिए गठित हाई लेवल कमिटी की रिपोर्ट सामने आई है जिसमें पता चला है कि इस हादसे से बचा जा सकता था और कई चेतावनियों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया.
