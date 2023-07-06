Notifications

Weather Alert Update Today: Delhi-NCR areas will have 15 deaths in Bihar for the next 5 days

Weather Alert Update Today:दिल्ली-एनसीआर के इलाकों में अगले 5 दिन होगी बिहार में 15 की मौत

वीडियो डेस्क/ अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: भास्कर तिवारी Updated Thu, 06 Jul 2023 08:50 PM IST
केरल में मंगलवार रात से जारी मूसलाधार बारिश ने जनजीवन ठप कर दिया है। कई इलाकों में सड़कों पर जलभराव, नदियों और बांधों में जल स्तर बढ़ने और कुछ मकानों के क्षतिग्रस्त होने की खबरें हैं।

Recommended

Maharashtra Political Crisis : अब Ajit Pawar की Baramati सीट पर भी नजर । Supriya Sule । Sharad Pawar

महाराष्ट्र राजनीतिक संकट
India News
06 Jul 2023
2
18

NCP Political Crisis: Delhi में एनसीपी राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी की बैठक आज सहति 10 बड़ी खबरें ।

10 बड़ी खबरें
India News
06 Jul 2023
3

Rajasthan Election 2023 : Gehlot -Pilot विवाद पर दिल्ली में आज होगी बैठक । Kharge । Rahul Gandhi

राजस्थान चुनाव 2023
India News
06 Jul 2023
2
2

IMD Weather Forcaste: Delhi-UP समेत इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी ।

मौसम
India News
06 Jul 2023
4
4

Bataiye Vidhayakji : मध्य प्रदेश के नवकरणीय ऊर्जा मंत्री हरदीप सिंह डंग से खास बातचीत

बताइए विधायक जी
India News
05 Jul 2023
5
11

Maharashtra NCP Crisis : अजित पवार की बगावत के बाद NCP का क्या फ्यूचर? उठने लगे सवाल

India News
05 Jul 2023
4
4

लगातार नए नए प्रतिबंधों का ट्विटर की लोकप्रियता पर असर,सोशल मीडिया साइट्स की रैंकिंग में नंबर 1 हुआ फेसबुक

सोशल मीडिया साइट्स
India News
05 Jul 2023
4
1

सचिन पायलट को राजस्थान की कमान से कम कुछ भी मंजूर नहीं !

सचिन पायलट
India News
05 Jul 2023

Rain Update: दिल्ली-NCR समेत राजस्थान में तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश के लिए IMD का अलर्ट

India News
05 Jul 2023
6
3

Maharashtra NCP Crisis : Devendra Fadnavis को Sharad Pawar की जरूरत क्या इसलिए लिया रिस्क

India News
05 Jul 2023

Maharashtra NCP Crisis : Devendra Fadnavi बोले शरद पवार किंगमेकर से किंगब्रेकर बन गए

India News
05 Jul 2023
1

Maharashtra NCP Crisis : Praful Patel - Devendra Fadnavis बनेंगे केंद्र में मंत्री ।

सीएम शिंदे
India News
05 Jul 2023

Entertainment News: 'Gadar 2' की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पहुंचे Udit Narayan, Anil Sharma और Mithoon

उदित नारायण
Bollywood
05 Jul 2023

Maharashtra NCP Crisis : महाराष्ट्र के बाद Karnataka में तख्तापलट की खबर ने चौंकाया! Sharad pawar

महाराष्ट्र NCP संकट
India News
05 Jul 2023

प्रशांत किशोर ने बताया कैसे सफल होगी विपक्षी एकजुटता?

प्रशांत किशोर
India News
05 Jul 2023

मध्य प्रदेश में शिवराज सिंह चौहान और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की जोड़ी पर बीजेपी को भरोसा!

नरोत्तम मिश्रा
India News
05 Jul 2023

कितने विधायक किसकी रैली में, जानिए क्यों डरें हुए हैं अजित

अजित पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023

Maharashtra political Crisis : उद्धव गुट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर कसा तंज।

महाराष्ट्र राजनीतिक संकट
India News
05 Jul 2023

रोहित ने चाचा पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, दिसंबर में आम चुनाव का दावा

रोहित
India News
05 Jul 2023
1
1

एनसीपी के शामिल होते ही शिंदे गुट में होने वाली है फूट!

शिंदे
India News
05 Jul 2023

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के बाद कांग्रेस में भी फूट की खबर

अजित पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023
1

Uniform Civil Code : UCC पर मोदी सरकार को अपने ही सहोयगी दे रहे झटका । AIADMK

समान नागरिक संहिता
India News
05 Jul 2023

MP Sidhi viral video: पेशाब कांड वाला प्रवेश शुक्ला का आदमी है? पीड़ित मजदूर का एफिडेविट वायरल

सीधी वायरल वीडियो
India News
05 Jul 2023
19
51

अमर उजाला की खास पेशकश 'बताइए विधायकजी' इंदौर से विधायक मालिनी लक्ष्मण सिंह गौड़ से खास बातचीत

India News
05 Jul 2023

Maharashtra Political Crisis : Supriya Sule ने की भावुक अपील बोली 83 वर्षीय योद्धा का करें समर्थन ।

महाराष्ट्र राजनीतिक संकट
India News
05 Jul 2023

2024 में अजित पवार की बीजेपी को इसलिए थी जरूरत

अजित पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023

शरद पवार के बिना एनसीपी कैसी होगी?

शरद पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023

2019 में जम्मू कश्मीर से खत्म Artical 370 पर फिर क्यों हो रही चर्चा

3670
India News
05 Jul 2023

राजनाथ सिंह ने पाकिस्तान को दी वॉर्निंग तो बौखलाया पाकिस्तान, कही ये बात

राजनाथ सिंह
India News
05 Jul 2023

मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी की तैयारी देख कमलनाथ के घर बैठक,प्रियंका,राहुल,खरगे की होगी जनसभाएं

कांग्रेस रैली
India News
04 Jul 2023
