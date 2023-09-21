Notifications

Rajasthan Election: Sachin Pilot ने कहा अक्टूबर में आएगी उम्मीदवारों की सूची। Ashok Gehlot ।

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अभिलाषा पाठक Updated Thu, 21 Sep 2023 12:51 PM IST
राजस्थान चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों की सूची अक्टूबर में आएगी और सचिन पायलट टोंक से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

