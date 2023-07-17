Hindi News
›
Video
›
India News
›
Rajasthan Election 2023: The faces of the battle of Rajasthan are fixed, Gehlot-Vasundhara face to face!
{"_id":"64b52141078c148ede0fdc56","slug":"rajasthan-election-2023-the-faces-of-the-battle-of-rajasthan-are-fixed-gehlot-vasundhara-face-to-face-2023-07-17","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"Rajasthan Election 2023: राजस्थान की लड़ाई के चेहरे तय, Gehlot- Vasundhara आमने सामने!","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}
Rajasthan Election 2023: राजस्थान की लड़ाई के चेहरे तय, Gehlot- Vasundhara आमने सामने!
वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Mon, 17 Jul 2023 04:38 PM IST
Link Copied
Rajasthan Election 2023: राजस्थान की लड़ाई के चेहरे तय, Gehlot- Vasundhara आमने सामने!
एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें
Disclaimer
हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.