Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Politics: Both Rahul and PM Modi are trying the same formula for 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Politics:राहुल और पीएम मोदी दोनों आजमा रहे 2024 के लिए एक ही फॉर्मूला

वीडियो डेस्क/ अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: भास्कर तिवारी Updated Fri, 30 Jun 2023 09:43 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Politics: Both Rahul and PM Modi are trying the same formula for 2024

जैसे-जैसे लोकसभा चुनाव नजदीक आते जा रहे हैं, वैसे-वैसे सियासत करने वाले बड़े-बड़े नेता अपने अंदाज में लोगों से सीधे मिलने और संदेश देने का सिलसिला शुरू कर रहे हैं

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उत्तराखंड में जुलाई में ही लागू हो जाएगा समान नागरिक संहिता

समान नागरिक संहिता
India News
30 Jun 2023
3

'अरे पलटू बाबू, कुछ तो लिहाज रखो' अमित शाह का नीतीश पर सबसे बड़ा हमला

नीतीश कुमार
India News
30 Jun 2023
1
4

CM N. Biren Singh Resignation : मणिपुर में हालात ना संभालने पर घिरे CM । Manipur Violence

सीएम एन बीरेन सिंह का इस्तीफा
India News
30 Jun 2023
1
1

Uddhav Thackeray On UCC : UCC पर नया एंगल आए उद्धव ठाकरे । PM Modi

यूसीसी
India News
30 Jun 2023
1

भाजपा, आप और जदयू ने किया UCC का समर्थन, शरद पवार ने भी दिए बड़े संकेत

समान नागरिक संहिता
India News
30 Jun 2023
2

PM Modi in Delhi Metro: दिल्ली मेट्रो में पीएम मोदी को देख चौंक गए, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

दिल्ली मेट्रो
India News
30 Jun 2023
2
1

Rajasthan Politics: सीएम गहलोत के ट्वीट के बाद दिल्ली में होने वाली बड़ी बैठक टली

अशोक गेहलोत
India News
30 Jun 2023

Bihar Politics : JDU के सभी विधायकों से अलगअलग मिलेंगे CM Nitish

सीएम नीतीश
India News
30 Jun 2023
1

Manipur Violence: राहुल गांधी के मणिपुर दौरे पर असम के सीएम ने साधा निशाना ।

मणिपुर हिंसा
India News
30 Jun 2023
1
1

Today News: आज DU शताब्दी समारोह के समापन कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे पीएम सहित देखिए 10 बड़ी खबरें

10 बड़ी खबरें
India News
30 Jun 2023

Mission 2024 : मंत्रिमंडल और संगठन में बड़ा फेरबदल करने जा रहे है PM मोदी? BJP

पीएम मोदी
India News
30 Jun 2023

Weather Forecast 30 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

मौसम
India News
30 Jun 2023
26
36

डीके शिवकुमार के इस बयान से गरमाई कर्नाटक की राजनीति

डीके शिवकुमार
India News
29 Jun 2023

Titan Submarine Debris: टाइटैनिक जहाज पर सामने आई बड़ी सच्चाई! बच गई थी कुत्तों की जान

टाइटैनिक
India News
29 Jun 2023
4
4

कांग्रेस ने चुनाव से पहले टीएस सिंहदेव को क्यों बनाया छत्तीसगढ़ का डिप्टी सीएम

टीएस सिंहदेव
India News
29 Jun 2023

Titanic Sub Titan: टकराकर ब्लास्ट हुआ टाइटन? अब पता चलेगा पनडुब्बी हादसे का सच

टाइटैनिक
India News
29 Jun 2023
3

छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद अब राजस्थान को लेकर कांग्रेस लेगी बड़ा फैसला?

कांग्रेस
India News
29 Jun 2023

14 जुलाई को विपक्षी दलों की बैठक, शिमला या जयपुर में लग सकता है राजनीतिक दलों का जमावड़ा

कांग्रेस
India News
29 Jun 2023

Monsoon Update: MP में बारिश से बाढ़ का तांडव हेलीकाप्टर से किया रेस्क्यू CM Shivraj ने दिया आदेश

Monsoon Update:MP में बारिश से बाढ़ का तांडव हेलीकाप्टर से किया रेस्क्यू CM Shivraj ने दिया आदेश
India News
29 Jun 2023
4
3

Monsoon Update: मुंबई-ठाणे समेत 6 डिवीजनों के लिए बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्ट कई इलाकों में जल जमाव

Monsoon Update:मुंबई-ठाणे समेत 6 डिवीजनों के लिए बारिश का ऑरेंज अलर्ट कई इलाकों में जल जमाव
India News
29 Jun 2023
1
2

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी में हो सकते हैं बड़े बदलाव, पीएम मोदी ने की अहम बैठक

बीजेपी
India News
29 Jun 2023

Monsoon Update: 24 घंटे में 19 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अनुमान कई इलाकों में बारिश से भीषण तबाही

Monsoon Update: 24 घंटे में 19 राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अनुमान कई इलाकों में बारिश से भीषण तबाही
India News
29 Jun 2023

Titanic Missing Submarine Update: 6 दिन बाद समुद्र से निकला टाइटन पनडुब्बी का मलबा

टाइटन पनडुब्बी
India News
29 Jun 2023

Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: 'गृहमंत्री से कुछ फायदा नहीं हुआ' राहुल के दौरे पर क्या बोले संजय राउत

राहुल गांधी
India News
29 Jun 2023
3
3

Rajsathan Elections 2023: चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ने संगठन को लेकर बनाया मास्टर प्लान

Rajsathan Elections 2023: चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ने संगठन को लेकर बनाया मास्टर प्लान
India News
29 Jun 2023

Lok Sabha Elections: 2024 के लिए तैयार हो गया बीजेपी का मेगा प्लान! पहली बार बदली रणनीति

Lok Sabha Elections: 2024 के लिए तैयार हो गया बीजेपी का मेगा प्लान! पहली बार बदली रणनीति
India News
29 Jun 2023

Weather Today: दिल्ली-यूपी समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट! 30 जून से बदलेगा मौसम

Weather Today: दिल्ली-यूपी समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट! 30 जून से बदलेगा मौसम
India News
29 Jun 2023

Top News: पीएम आवास में भाजपा नेताओं की मैराथन बैठक, ईद उल अजहा का त्योहार आज सहित देखिए बड़ी खबरें

Top News: पीएम आवास में भाजपा नेताओं की मैराथन बैठक, ईद उल अजहा का त्योहार आज सहित देखिए बड़ी खबरें
India News
29 Jun 2023

दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश, आईएमडी ने जारी किया अलर्ट

मौसम
India News
29 Jun 2023

Weather Forecast: Weather Report 29 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

मौसम
India News
29 Jun 2023
4
6
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed