जानिए, अब क्यों देशभर के डॉक्टरों ने इलाज करने से किया इनकार

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 03:21 PM IST

देशभर के सरकारी और प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स के डॉक्टर नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन यानि एनएमसी बिल के विरोध में खड़े हो गए हैं। वहीं, इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने बंद का एलान किया है। आपको बता दें कि सरकार ने पिछले शुक्रवार को संसद में एनएमसी बिल पेश किया था।

2 जनवरी को इलाज कराने जा रहे हैं तो ये खबर देख लें

2 जनवरी को इलाज कराने जा रहे हैं तो ये खबर देख लें
नेशनल मेडिकल कमिशन बनाने के सरकार के नए प्रस्ताव के खिलाफ 2 जनवरी को देशभर के डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन से जुड़े डॉक्टर्स विरोध कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि ये बिल पास हुआ तो मेडिकल के इतिहास में काला दिन होगा।
