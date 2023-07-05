Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Continuous new restrictions affect the popularity of Twitter, Facebook becomes number 1 in the ranking of soc

लगातार नए नए प्रतिबंधों का ट्विटर की लोकप्रियता पर असर,सोशल मीडिया साइट्स की रैंकिंग में नंबर 1 हुआ फेसबुक

न्यूज डेस्क Published by: प्रतीक्षा पांडेय Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 09:54 PM IST
Continuous new restrictions affect the popularity of Twitter, Facebook becomes number 1 in the ranking of soc

लगातार नए-नए प्रतिबंधों और अपने अजीबो गरीब फैसलों के कारण ट्विटर लगातार अपनी लोकप्रियता खो रहा है। अब स्थिति यह है कि लोकप्रिय सोशल मीडिया साइट की लिस्ट में ट्विटर 14वें नंबर पर पहुंच गया है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के बाद कांग्रेस में भी फूट की खबर

अजित पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023

Uniform Civil Code : UCC पर मोदी सरकार को अपने ही सहोयगी दे रहे झटका । AIADMK

समान नागरिक संहिता
India News
05 Jul 2023

MP Sidhi viral video: पेशाब कांड वाला प्रवेश शुक्ला का आदमी है? पीड़ित मजदूर का एफिडेविट वायरल

सीधी वायरल वीडियो
India News
05 Jul 2023
8
21

अमर उजाला की खास पेशकश 'बताइए विधायकजी' इंदौर से विधायक मालिनी लक्ष्मण सिंह गौड़ से खास बातचीत

अमर उजाला की खास पेशकश 'बताइए विधायकजी' इंदौर से विधायक मालिनी लक्ष्मण सिंह गौड़ से खास बातचीत
India News
05 Jul 2023

Maharashtra Political Crisis : Supriya Sule ने की भावुक अपील बोली 83 वर्षीय योद्धा का करें समर्थन ।

महाराष्ट्र राजनीतिक संकट
India News
05 Jul 2023

2024 में अजित पवार की बीजेपी को इसलिए थी जरूरत

अजित पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023

शरद पवार के बिना एनसीपी कैसी होगी?

शरद पवार
India News
05 Jul 2023

2019 में जम्मू कश्मीर से खत्म Artical 370 पर फिर क्यों हो रही चर्चा

3670
India News
05 Jul 2023
2
8

राजनाथ सिंह ने पाकिस्तान को दी वॉर्निंग तो बौखलाया पाकिस्तान, कही ये बात

राजनाथ सिंह
India News
05 Jul 2023

मध्य प्रदेश में बीजेपी की तैयारी देख कमलनाथ के घर बैठक,प्रियंका,राहुल,खरगे की होगी जनसभाएं

कांग्रेस रैली
India News
04 Jul 2023

Karnataka Politics: क्या कर्नाटक में बीजेपी-जेडीएस करेंगी गठबंधन? सियासी अटकलें हुई तेज

Karnataka Politics: क्या कर्नाटक में बीजेपी-जेडीएस करेंगी गठबंधन? सियासी अटकलें हुई तेज
India News
04 Jul 2023
2

Maharashtra Political Crisis: सियासत में चाचा-भतीजे की लड़ाई में भतीजे क्यों पड़ते हैं चाचा पर भारी

Maharashtra Political Crisis: सियासत में चाचा-भतीजे की लड़ाई में भतीजे क्यों पड़ते हैं चाचा पर भारी
India News
04 Jul 2023

Family Politics: आखिर क्यों पूरब से पश्चिम, उत्तर से दक्षिण दम तोड़ रही फैमिली पॉलिटिक्स जानिए वजह

Family Politics: आखिर क्यों पूरब से पश्चिम, उत्तर से दक्षिण दम तोड़ रही फैमिली पॉलिटिक्स जानिए वजह
India News
04 Jul 2023

Rajasthan Election 2023 : कांग्रेस के दिल्ली बैठक में गहलोत-डोटासरा होंगे शामिल। Ashok Gehlot । Pilot

सचिन पायलट बनाम अशोक गहलोत
India News
04 Jul 2023

राजस्थान बीजेपी में सीपी जोशी ने किया नई टीम का एलान पायलट के वोटरों को साधने गुर्जर नेता भी टीम में शामिल

राजस्थान बीजेपी
India News
04 Jul 2023

Akhilesh Yadav meets CM KCR: बीजेपी को हराना या कांग्रेस को झुकाना क्या है अखिलेश का मास्टर प्लान?

Akhilesh Yadav meets CM KCR: बीजेपी को हराना या कांग्रेस को झुकाना क्या है अखिलेश का मास्टर प्लान?
India News
04 Jul 2023

Opposition Parties Politics: क्या पटना में पक रही बगावत की एक और खिचड़ी अटकलें हुई तेज

Opposition Parties Politics:क्या पटना में पक रही बगावत की एक और खिचड़ी अटकलें हुई तेज
India News
04 Jul 2023

Maharashtra Road Accident : महाराष्ट्र के Dhule में बड़ा सड़क हादसा ।

धुले सड़क दुर्घटना
India News
04 Jul 2023
5
33

Modi surname case: मानहानि मामले में राहुल गांधी को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने दी राहत । Rahul Gandhi

मोदी सरनेम मामला
India News
04 Jul 2023

SCO समिट में पीएम मोदी ने चीन और पाकिस्तान को लेकर कही ये बात

SCO समिट
India News
04 Jul 2023

बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे की वजह जान रह जायेंगे हैरान, सामने आई जांच आयोग की रिपोर्ट

बालासोर ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट
India News
04 Jul 2023
1
7

Maharashtra Political Crisis : विपक्षी एकता पर K. C. Venugopal ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट। Rahul Gandhi

महाराष्ट्र राजनीतिक संकट
India News
04 Jul 2023
4

NCP Political Crisis: NCP में बगावत के बाद CM Shinde के सामने संकट । Sharad Pawar । Ajit Pawar

एनसीपी राजनीतिक संकट
India News
04 Jul 2023

आरएलडी नेता जयंत चौधरी के पास लोकसभा 2024 से पहले बड़ी चुनौती हाथ के साथ जाएं या पकड़े कमल

जयंत चौधरी
India News
04 Jul 2023

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर छात्र के सवाल के जवाब में चुटकी लेते आए नजर,वीडियो हुआ वायरल

एस जयशंकर
India News
04 Jul 2023

Jhansi Fire: दो शोरूम में लगी भीषण आग, सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा

झांसी
India News
04 Jul 2023

अजित पवार के एनडीए के साथ जाने को लेकर टीएस सिंहदेव ने दिया बड़ा बयान

टीएस सिंहदेव
India News
04 Jul 2023

Weather Update Today: बारिश से हाल बेहाल, गुजरात और असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार

मौसम
India News
04 Jul 2023
13
5

मोदी कैबिनेट में बदले जायेंगे यूपी कोटे के मंत्री, ये होंगे नए चेहरे

पीएम मोदी
India News
04 Jul 2023

Manipur Violence: सुरक्षा पर उठे सवाल तो SC ने मांगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट सरकार ने दी सुरक्षा की दुहाई

Manipur Violence: सुरक्षा पर उठे सवाल तो SC ने मांगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट सरकार ने दी सुरक्षा की दुहाई
India News
03 Jul 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed