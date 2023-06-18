Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani's interview before entering Bigg Boss OTT house

Bigg Boss OTT 2: बिग बॉस ओटीटी हाउस में प्रवेश करने से पहले Palak Purswani का इंटरव्यू

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2023 05:39 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani's interview before entering Bigg Boss OTT house
Follow Us

बिग बॉस ओटीटी हाउस में प्रवेश करने से पहले पलक पुरसवानी का इंटरव्यू

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Earthquake: जम्मू-कश्मीर में 24 घंटे के अंदर 5 भूकंप के झटके

भूकंप
India News
18 Jun 2023

Weather Forecast 18 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 18 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
18 Jun 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: तूफान आने के बाद गुजरात में अब स्थिति ठीक हो रही प्रशासन लोगों की मदद में जुटा

Cyclone Biparjoy:तूफान आने के बाद गुजरात में अब स्थिति ठीक हो रही प्रशासन लोगों की मदद में जुटा
India News
18 Jun 2023
3
2

Wrestlers Protests: 'BJP नेताओं ने दिलाई थी प्रदर्शन की अनुमति साक्षी मलिक ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

Wrestlers Protests: 'BJP नेताओं ने दिलाई थी प्रदर्शन की अनुमति साक्षी मलिक ने किया बड़ा खुलासा
India News
18 Jun 2023

Maharashtra politics: शिंदे गुट ने दिया अजित पवार को सरकार में आने का ऑफर महाराष्ट्र में सियासी बवंडर

Maharashtra politics:शिंदे गुट ने दिया अजित पवार को सरकार में आने का ऑफर महाराष्ट्र में सियासी बवंडर
India News
18 Jun 2023

Maharashtra politics: पहले से एकनाथ शिंदे का सीएम बनना तय था फडणवीस को भी नही पता थी ये बात

Maharashtra politics:पहले से एकनाथ शिंदे का सीएम बनना तय था फडणवीस को भी नही पता थी ये बात
India News
18 Jun 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: बिपरजॉय तूफान गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की फाइनल रिपोर्ट दौरा कर लिया जायजा

Cyclone Biparjoy:बिपरजॉय तूफान गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की फाइनल रिपोर्ट दौरा कर लिया जायजा
India News
18 Jun 2023

Sanjay Singh Remark on BJP : आप नेता संजय सिंह ने बीजेपी पर कसा तंज।

संजय सिंह
India News
17 Jun 2023

HSSC Recruitment 2023: Haryana में 10वीं पास के लिए निकली भर्ती, जानें आवेदन की प्रक्रिया ।

एचएसएससी भर्ती 2023
India News
17 Jun 2023

Ajit Doval On Partition: अजीत डोभाल ने नेताजी Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial में दी स्पीच ।

अजीत डोभाल
India News
17 Jun 2023

Tripura: BJP अध्यक्ष J P Nadda ने मोदी सरकार की गिनाई उपलब्धियां । PM Modi

जे पी नड्डा
India News
17 Jun 2023

Pandit Pradeep Mishra के विदाई के दौरान रो पड़े मंत्री Vishwas Kailash Sarang

विश्वास कैलाश सारंग
India News
17 Jun 2023

Opposition Unity Meeting : पहले Jitan Ram Manjhi की पार्टी CM Nitish से हो गई अलग ।

विपक्षी एकता बैठक
India News
17 Jun 2023

Delhi Ordinance Row: बोले- एलजी-गवर्नर के कार्यालयों को समाप्त कर देना चाहिए । Raghav Chadha

राघव चड्ढा
India News
17 Jun 2023

Biparjoy Cyclone Status | Formation Of Cyclone | क्यों अरब सागर में बनने लगे खतरनाक चक्रवाती तूफान ?

बिपरजॉय चक्रवात तूफान
India News
17 Jun 2023

Loksabha Election 2024| चुनाव पर शशि थरूर की कांग्रेस को नसीहत

लोकसभा चुनाव
India News
17 Jun 2023

बिपरजॉय से हुए भारी नुकसान के बाद अमित शाह का दौरा अहम

अमित शाह
India News
17 Jun 2023
1
2

बिपरजॉय के बाद अब तूफान 'तेज' देगा दस्तक, मचेगी भयंकर तबाही !

बिपरजॉय
India News
17 Jun 2023

Bataiye Vidhayakji : राजस्थान के सादुलपुर विधायक कृष्णा पूनिया से खास बातचीत

कृष्णा पूनिया
India News
17 Jun 2023

पीएम मोदी के अमेरिकी दौरे से पहले जयशंकर ने क्यों कहा ये कुछ ही लोगों को यह सम्मान प्राप्त होता है

एस जयशंकर
India News
17 Jun 2023

गुजरात में तबाही के निशान छोड़ गया बिपरजॉय, राजस्थान में जारी भारी बारिश

बिपरजॉय
India News
17 Jun 2023
2
1

Biparjoy की तबाही को रोकने के लिए बनाया था मजबूत किला!| सुरक्षा एंजेंसियों ने ऐसे संभाला मोर्चा

बिपरजॉय चक्रवात तूफान
India News
17 Jun 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy Status: गुजरात से लेकर राजस्थान तक बिपरजॉय का असर, होगी भारी बारिश

बिपरजॉय
India News
17 Jun 2023

Loksabha Election 2024 | हरियाणा से 2024 के चुनाव का शंखनाद करेगी BJP

लोकसभा चुनाव
India News
17 Jun 2023

Wrestler Protest: बृजभूषण की बढ़ सकती है मुश्किलें, पुलिस ने जुटाए सबूत

बृजभूषण शरण सिंह
India News
17 Jun 2023

Petrol-Diesel Price Down: नोएडा से लेकर पटना तक घटे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिये अपने शहर के दाम

पेट्रोल-डीजल
India News
17 Jun 2023

Weather Forecast 17 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 17 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
17 Jun 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: बिपरजॉय तूफान भारी नुकसान लेकर आया कच्छ और सौराष्ट्र के इलाकों में भारी तबाही

Cyclone Biparjoy: बिपरजॉय तूफान भारी नुकसान लेकर आया कच्छ और सौराष्ट्र के इलाकों में भारी तबाही
India News
17 Jun 2023

Maharashtra politics: एकनाथ शिंदे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने विरोधियों को कराया चुप गठबंधन पर कही बड़ी बात

Maharashtra politics:एकनाथ शिंदे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने विरोधियों को कराया चुप गठबंधन पर कही बड़ी बात
India News
17 Jun 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय कमजोर पड़ने के बाद बढ़ेगी चुनौती उत्तर गुजरात में भारी बारिश

Cyclone Biparjoy: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय कमजोर पड़ने के बाद बढ़ेगी चुनौती उत्तर गुजरात में भारी बारिश
India News
17 Jun 2023
5
6
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed