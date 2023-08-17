Notifications

Entertainment Updates: Musical Night organized for 'Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si' l Bollywood News

Entertainment Updates: 'बातें कुछ अनकही सी' के लिए आयोजित हुई Musical Night l Bollywood News

वीडियो डेस्क/ अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: भास्कर तिवारी Updated Thu, 17 Aug 2023 07:24 PM IST
Entertainment Updates: 'बातें कुछ अनकही सी' के लिए आयोजित हुई Musical Night l Bollywood News

Recommended

गदर 2 हुई 100 करोड़ पार तो सनी ने किया फैंस को इग्नोर

गदर 2
Entertainment
15 Aug 2023

आखिर कौन हैं एलिवश यादव, जिसने जीता बिग बॉस ओटीटी का खिताब

एल्विश यादव
Entertainment
15 Aug 2023

Gadar 2 की सक्सेस पार्टी में खुशी से झूमते तारा सिंह ने दिए अपनी सकीना के साथ पोज

Gadar 2 की सक्सेस पार्टी में खुशी से झूमते तारा सिंह ने दिए अपनी सकीना के साथ पोज
Entertainment
15 Aug 2023

Entertainment Updates: Gadar 2 की सफलता के बाद Press Conference का हुआ आयोजन l Sunny Deol

गदर 2
Bollywood
14 Aug 2023

गदर 2 की सफलता से खुश हैं बॉबी देओल, फैंस को कहा धन्यवाद

गदर 2
Entertainment
14 Aug 2023

Gadar 2: गदर2 की सफलता पर अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल पहुंचीं गैलेक्सी सिनेमा फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया

Gadar 2:गदर2 की सफलता पर अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल पहुंचीं गैलेक्सी सिनेमा फैंस को कहा शुक्रियाa
Entertainment
14 Aug 2023

Ankita Lokhande Father Death: अंकिता लोखंडे ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, पिता को दिया कंधा

Ankita Lokhande Father Death: अंकिता लोखंडे ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, पिता को दिया कंधा
Entertainment
14 Aug 2023

गदर 2 ने पहले दिन किया इतना कलेक्शन, शाहरुख-सलमान से आगे निकले सनी देओल

गदर 2
Entertainment
12 Aug 2023

अनिल शर्मा ने रखी गदर 2 की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

गदर 2
Bollywood
11 Aug 2023

अक्षय कुमार की OMG 2 की हो रही है तारीफ, सनी देओल की गदर 2 ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल

गदर 2 ओह माय गॉड 2
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023

गदर 2 ने थिएटर में मचाया गदर, सामने आया दर्शकों का मूवी रिव्यू

गदर 2
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023

अक्षय कुमार की OMG 2 पर दर्शकों की प्रतिक्रिया

ओहएमजी 2
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023

Love All: फिल्म 'लव ऑल' को लेकर डायरेक्टर सुधांशु शर्मा ने की मीडिया से बात Film के बारे में बताया

Love All:फिल्म 'लव ऑल' को लेकर डायरेक्टर सुधांशु शर्मा ने की मीडिया से बात Film के बारे में बताया
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023

अंतरराष्ट्रीय ग्लोरी अवार्ड में पहुंचे फिल्मी जगत के सितारे कई प्रतिष्ठित लोग समारोह में शिरकत किए

अंतरराष्ट्रीय ग्लोरी अवार्ड में पहुंचे फिल्मी जगत के सितारे कई प्रतिष्ठित लोग समारोह में शिरकत किए
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023

OMG 2 Cast: पत्नी संग 'ओएमजी 2' की स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचे पंकज त्रिपाठी, मॉर्डन अवतार में दिखे 'राम'

OMG 2 Cast: पत्नी संग 'ओएमजी 2' की स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचे पंकज त्रिपाठी, मॉर्डन अवतार में दिखे 'राम'
Entertainment
11 Aug 2023

Bollywood Updates: Yaariyan 2 का Teaser हुआ Launch, सितारों का लगा मेला l Divya Kumar l

बॉलीवुड की खबर
Bollywood
10 Aug 2023

सनी देओल की गदर 2 देखने के बाद भारतीय सेना झूम उठी

गदर 2
Entertainment
10 Aug 2023

Karma Movie song: संस्कृत में लॉन्च हुआ गाना 'ऐ वतन तेरे लिए'

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
10 Aug 2023

मेड इन हेवन 2 की स्क्रीनिंग पर लगा बॉलीवुड के सितारों का मेला

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
09 Aug 2023

गदर 2 की एडवांस बुकिंग में तेजी, सनी देओल की फिल्म ओपनिंग डे पर तोड़ेगी रिकॉर्ड!

गदर 2
Entertainment
09 Aug 2023

Asha Bhosle: दिग्गज सिंगर आशा भोसले का दावा इंडस्ट्री का इतिहास सिर्फ मैं ही जानती हूं। Bollywood News

आशा भोसले
Bollywood
09 Aug 2023

गदर 2 में सनी देओल का रोल 'हल्क' जैसा है, एक्टर ने किया खुलासा

गदर 2
Entertainment
08 Aug 2023

Neha Dhupia : स्तनपान की आजादी पर नेहा धूपिया से खास बातचीत । Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया
Bollywood
08 Aug 2023

Sunidhi Chauhan : लोकप्रिय गायिका सुनिधि चौहान ने गाए कई हिट गाने । Bollywood

सुनिधि चौहान
Bollywood
08 Aug 2023

गदर 2 के अपडेट से लेकर , इलियाना के बेटे का क्या हैं नाम, जाने बॉलीवुड की खबरें

गदर 2
Entertainment
07 Aug 2023

Gadar 2: गदर 2 के कलाकारों से अमर उजाला ने की बातचीत । Bollywood News

ग़दर 2
Bollywood
05 Aug 2023

सलमान खान पर भी चढ़ा 'Barbie' का खुमार? अरबाज के बर्थडे में पिंक पैंट पहन पहुंचे थे भाईजान

सलमान ख़ान
Entertainment
05 Aug 2023

नितिन देसाई के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे आमिर, संजय लीला समेत कई सितारे

नितिन देसाई
Entertainment
04 Aug 2023

Ghoomer Trailer Launch: लॉन्च हुआ फिल्म घूमर का धमाकेदार ट्रेलर

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
04 Aug 2023

गदर 2 के सामने 'ओह माय गॉड 2' के छूटे पसीने, फिल्म ने की इतनी कमाई

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
04 Aug 2023
