टीवी की इन पांच अदाकाराओं की बोल्डनेस ने साल भर मचाया हंगामा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 03:13 PM IST

सिल्वर स्क्रीन की बातें तो पूरे साल ही होती हैं लेकिन आज हम बात करेंगे छोटे पर्दे की। छोटे पर्दे यानी टीवी की स्क्रीन पर जलवे भिखेरने वाली एक्ट्रेसेस भी अब बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियों की बराबरी करने को तैयार हैं। तो आइए, आज हम आपको दिखाते हैं टीवी की वो पांच एक्ट्रेसेस जिन्होंने इंस्टाग्रांम पर 2017 में धूम मचाई।

VIDEO: इंस्टाग्राम पर इस सेंसेशन गर्ल ने मचाई धूम, मधुर भंडारकर ने किया था लॉन्च

फिल्म डायरेक्टर मधुर भंडारकर अपनी फिल्म में ग्लैमरस हिरोइन्स को कास्ट करने के लिए जाने जाते है।
नेशनल
हनीमून पर गई मॉडल ने शेयर किया बेडरूम का वीडियो, हो गई ट्रोल

नेशनल
ये हैं सपना चौधरी से जुड़े पांच सबसे बड़े विवाद

नेशनल
सुजैन खान की बहन ने सर्दी के मौसम में लगाई आग!

नेशनल
VIDEO: पूनम पांडे का हॉट फोटो शूट

