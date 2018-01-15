Download App
देखिए हर साल से कैसे अलग होगी 2021 की जनगणना

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 03:09 PM IST

हर दस साल पर होने वाली जनगणना के तहत मोदी सरकार ने साल 2021 की जनगणना की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इस साल 1 जून से जनगणना की औपचारिक प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। लेकिन इस बार की जनगणना पहले की गणन से  कई मायनों में अलग होगी। आइए दिखाते हैं आखिर क्या कुछ अलग होगा 2021 की जनगणना में और क्यों।

Your Story has been saved!