32 वें दिन भी धरने पर डटे रहे श्रमिक

32 वें दिन भी धरने पर डटे रहे श्रमिक

Haldwani Bureau Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 12:13 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रुद्रपुर। विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठे इंटार्क और स्पार्क मिंडा कंपनी के श्रमिकों का धरना मंगलवार को भी एएलसी कार्यालय के बाहर जारी रहा।
स्पार्क मिंडा के श्रमिक 32 और इंटार्क के श्रमिक 33 दिन से लगातार अपनी मांगों पर अड़े हैं। इंटार्क मजदूर संगठन अध्यक्ष दलजीत सिंह ने जल्द मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी। वहां हिमानी बिष्ट, कविता बिष्ट, भावना भट्ट, सूरज बोरा, मनीष कुमार, कृष्णा सिंह, नंदन मेहता आदि थे।
