हल्की बारिश के बाद तराई में ठंडक बढ़ी

Haldwani Bureau

Haldwani Bureau

Updated Wed, 13 Dec 2017 12:27 AM IST
रुद्रपुर। तराई में सोमवार की रात हुई हल्की बारिश से तापमान में करीब एक डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट दर्ज की गई, इससे ठंडक बढ़ गई। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बुधवार और बृहस्पतिवार को हल्की बारिश व बूंदाबांदी की संभावना व्यक्त की है।
तराई में विभिन्न स्थानों पर सोमवार की रात 2.8 एमएम बारिश हुई। इससे मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई। मंगलवार को तराई में अधिकतम तापमान 23.4 व न्यूनतम तापमान 14.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। काशीपुर, खटीमा और अन्य जगहों पर भी बूंदाबांदी हुई।

पंतनगर कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. आरके सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार को आठ एमएम और बृहस्पतिवार को दो एमएम बारिश होने की संभावना है।
