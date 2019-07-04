शहर चुनें

जाम की जकड़न से शहर को निजात नहीं

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 11:56 PM IST
पिथौरागढ़। शहर को जाम की जकड़न से निजात नहीं मिल पा रही है। अमूमन शहर के हर हिस्से में रोज जाम लग रहा है। पुलिस लाइन रोड जहां से रोज पुलिस के आला अधिकारी गुजरते हैं, वह रोड भी जाम से मुक्त नहीं है।

बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस लाइन की सड़क में सुबह से ही जाम लगा रहा। जाम में स्कूल की बस भी फंसी रही। पुलिस लाइन में सड़क के किनारे चौबीसों घंटे खड़े रहने वाले वाहनों के कारण जाम लगता है। इन वाहनों को सड़क से हटाने की जहमत पुलिस नहीं उठाती। पुलिस लाइन क्षेत्र में न्यू बियरशिबा सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल है। इस स्कूल की कई बसें सुबह, शाम इस सड़क से गुजरती हैं। स्कूल की बसें अक्सर जाम में फंसी रहती हैं। जाम लगने से अन्य लोगों को भी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष राजेश शर्मा ने पुलिस लाइन में रोज लग रहे जाम पर नाराजगी प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि पुलिस का काम केवल हेलमेट चेकिंग तक सीमित हो गया है। कहा कि यदि दो सिपाही भी पुलिस लाइन की सड़क में तैनात किए जाते तो जाम की समस्या दूर हो जाती। उन्होंने जाम से निजात न मिलने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

पिथौरागढ़ के मड़ चंडिका धूरा में प्रस्तावित ट्यूलिप गार्डन का निरीक्षण करते पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कोश्यारी।
Pithoragarh

पर्यटन विकास में मील का पत्थर साबित होगा ट्यूलिप गार्डन

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने मोस्टामानू, मड़ चंडिका धूरा क्षेत्र में 50 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बनने वाले ट्यूलिप गार्डन क्षेत्र का जायजा लिया।

4 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
खाई में गिरी यूटिलिटी कार ।
Pithoragarh

यूटिलिटी कार खाई में गिरी, चालक सहित तीन की मौत

4 जुलाई 2019

2.6 ग्राम स्मैक के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार
Pithoragarh

2.6 ग्राम स्मैक के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार

4 जुलाई 2019

वन पंचायत पदाधिकारियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण
Pithoragarh

वन पंचायत पदाधिकारियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण

5 जुलाई 2019

भड़कटिया में एसबीआई का एटीएम तोड़ा
Pithoragarh

भड़कटिया में एसबीआई का एटीएम तोड़ा

5 जुलाई 2019

हंस फाउंडेशन ने जीआईसी डीडीहाट को दिए दो प्रोजेक्टर
Pithoragarh

हंस फाउंडेशन ने जीआईसी डीडीहाट को दिए दो प्रोजेक्टर

4 जुलाई 2019

पंचायत चुनाव नियमावली में संशोधन से नाराज लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Pithoragarh

पंचायत चुनाव नियमावली में संशोधन से नाराज लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

4 जुलाई 2019

सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता वहीं जो प्राथमिक सदस्य बनाएगा
Pithoragarh

सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता वहीं जो प्राथमिक सदस्य बनाएगा

4 जुलाई 2019

हैल्थ ऑन ह्वील्स कार्यक्रम के तहत घर पर मिलेगी चिकित्सा सुविधा
Pithoragarh

हैल्थ ऑन ह्वील्स कार्यक्रम के तहत घर पर मिलेगी चिकित्सा सुविधा

4 जुलाई 2019

धरासीचमेला में गोली मारकर घुरड़ का शिकार
Pithoragarh

धरासीचमेला में गोली मारकर घुरड़ का शिकार

4 जुलाई 2019

14 साल बाद कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड का अधूरा इंसाफ, पर सवाल हत्यारा कौन?

14 साल पहले 29 नवंबर भाजपा के विधायक कृष्णानंद राय की हत्या कर दी गई थी और आरोप बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी और उनके साथियों पर लगा था। 14 साल बाद फैसला आया तो मुख्तार और उसके साथियों को बरी कर दिया गया।

4 जुलाई 2019

करदाता 1:44

आर्थिक सर्वे में मोदी सरकार को मिले कई अनूठे सुझाव, करदाताओं को मिल सकती है सौगातें

4 जुलाई 2019

नुसरत जहां 1:08

जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा में शामिल हुई नुसरत जहां, बोलीं- जन्म से मुसलमान, हर धर्म का सम्मान

4 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:04

मायानगरी लौट आई इम्तियाज अली की फिल्मी जोड़ी सारा-कार्तिक, एयरपोर्ट पर दिखी दोनों के बीच कैमिस्ट्री

4 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:32

गौरी खान से जानिए कैसे बैलेंस करें पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल लाइफ

4 जुलाई 2019

मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ करने की घटना से नाराज हिंदू संगठनों ने फूंका पुतला
Pithoragarh

मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ करने की घटना से नाराज हिंदू संगठनों ने फूंका पुतला

4 जुलाई 2019

पिथौरागढ़ में पावर्ड पैराग्लाइडर में उड़ान भरता पायलट।
Pithoragarh

सोरघाटी में दो वर्ष बाद पावर्ड पैराग्लाडिंग शुरू

4 जुलाई 2019

पिथौरागढ़ जिला मुख्यालय में भुगतान के लिए प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
Pithoragarh

स्वच्छता कार्यक्रम का भुगतान न होने के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

4 जुलाई 2019

बेड़ीनाग के चौड़मन्या में प्रदर्शन करते अभिभावक।
Pithoragarh

शिक्षकों के तबादलों से नाराज ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन

4 जुलाई 2019

नंदा देवी शिखर
Dehradun

नंदा देवी पर्वत आरोहण कर वापस लौटा पोलैंड के पर्वतारोहियों का दल, दो ने फतह की चोटी

4 जुलाई 2019

संसद में गूंजा नैनीसैनी से नियमित उड़ान का मुद्दा
Pithoragarh

संसद में गूंजा नैनीसैनी से नियमित उड़ान का मुद्दा

3 जुलाई 2019

