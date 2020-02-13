शहर चुनें

प्रिंसेज के आगमन से पूर्व थाई एंबेसी सतर्क

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 01:09 AM IST
पंतनगर एयरपोर्ट में थाई एबेंसी का दल
पंतनगर एयरपोर्ट में थाई एबेंसी का दल - फोटो : 12 PNT 10.jpg
पंतनगर। थाईलैंड की प्रिंसेज महाचक्री सिरिंधोर्न के कुमाऊं भ्रमण के मद्देनजर थाई दल की एयरपोर्ट पर बैठक आयोजित की गई। दिल्ली से थाई एंबेसी के अन्य चार लोगों का दल भी पंतनगर एयरपोर्ट पर बुधवार को पहुंच गया और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। उसके बाद थाई दल रुद्रपुर रेडिसन होटल के लिए रवाना हो गया।
थाईलैंड के राजदूत शुतिनर्थोन खोंगसक के नेतृत्व में 12 सदस्यीय दल पंतनगर एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर एसके सिंह ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर को प्रिंसेज पहुंचेंगी। दल ने एयरपोर्ट परिसर व आवागमन क्षेत्रों की सघन जांच कर जायजा लिया।
