यूकेडी नेता डा. शक्तिशैल कपरवाण ने लिया राजनीति से सन्यास

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 10:40 PM IST
कोटद्वार। उत्तराखंड क्रांति दल के संरक्षक पद और प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देकर डा. शक्तिशैल कपरवाण ने राजनीति से संन्यास ले लिया है। व्यापार मंडल सभागार में आयोजित पत्रकार वार्ता में उन्होंने कहा कि वह सिर्फ समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे के दिल्ली में संचालित ‘सत्याग्रह’ में भाग लेंगे।
डा. कपरवाण ने कहा कि सोमवार को हल्द्वानी में अन्ना हजारे की आयोजित होने वाली जनसभा में शामिल होंगे। इसके अगले दिन मंगलवार को 73 गांवों के ग्रामीणों को प्रदेश सरकार के कोटद्वार को नगर निगम बनाने के निर्णय के विरोध में नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका के लिए कोर्ट में हाजिर रहेंगे। 73 गांवों को नगर निगम में मिलाने के विरोध में चल रही लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। कहा कि राष्ट्रीय पार्टियों की सरकारों ने जल-जंगल और जमीन से जनता के मौलिक अधिकार छीनकर जनता को गुमराह किया है। प्रदेश सरकार पहाड़ों से पलायन रोकने के बजाय लोगों को पलायन करने पर मजबूर कर रही है। बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देने के लिए पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में उद्योग लगाने की नीति जान-बूझकर नहीं बन रही है। पत्रकार वार्ता में प्रवेंद्र रावत, हरीश घिल्डियाल, विजय ध्यानी व प्रवेश नवानी उपस्थित थे।

-फोटो

