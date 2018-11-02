शहर चुनें

Champawat

विमला, पूरन और लक्ष्मण ने की जीत दर्ज

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 11:13 PM IST
चंपावत। दुग्ध संघ चंपावत में शुक्रवार को तीन वार्ड में चुनाव हुए। इसमें तीनों वार्डों में दो-दो प्रत्याशी आपने सामने थे। किमतोली वार्ड से विमला देवी ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को चार-तीन से हराया।
धौन वार्ड से लक्ष्मण सिंह विजय रहे। उन्होंने बीना रावत को छह-सात से पराजित किया। ढोरजा वार्ड से अमर सिंह ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी पूरन चंद्र को छह चार से हराया। पांच वार्ड में पहले ही निर्विरोध चुनाव हो चुके हैं। दुग्ध संघ के प्रबंधक राजेश मेहता ने बताया कि शनिवार को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुनाव कराए जाएंगेे।

