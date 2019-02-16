शहर चुनें

आज से ओपीडी देखने वाले महिला डाक्टरों की संख्या बढ़ जाएगी

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 12:18 AM IST
अल्मोड़ा। जिला महिला अस्पताल में शनिवार से ओपीडी में डाक्टरों की संख्या बढ़ जाएगी। पिछले चार पांच दिनों से अवकाश पर चल रही संविदा पर तैनात वरिष्ठ महिला चिकित्सक डॉ. ऊषा उप्रेती ने शुक्रवार को अस्पताल पहुंचकर बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ के साथ ओपीडी देखी।

जबकि दूसरी वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. इंदू पुनेठा शनिवार से ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करेंगी। हालांकि महिला अस्पताल से संबद्ध बेस अस्पताल की दो महिला डाक्टर अभी भी लंबे समय से अवकाश पर हैं। इधर जिला अस्पताल के प्रभारी सीएमएस डॉ. दीपक गर्ब्याल ने बताया कि जब तक महिला विशेषज्ञ डाक्टरों की तैनाती नहीं होती थोड़ा दिक्कत रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके प्रयास के बाद महिला अस्पताल में आपरेशन थियेटर की सफाई के लिए फ्यूमिगेटर मशीन आ गई है। ब्यूरो




