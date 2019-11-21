शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Hemamalini put question of money problem in mathura vrindavan

हेमामालिनी ने संसद में उठाया बंदरों का मुद्दा, सरकार से सफारी की मांग

डिजिटल ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 04:21 PM IST
hema malini
hema malini - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
मथुरा में बंदरों की समस्या से श्रद्घालुओं के साथ-साथ आम आदमी परेशान है। आए दिन बंदरों के हमले से आम आदमी को नुकसान झेलना पड़ता है। वहीं वृंदावन के मंदिरों में दर्शन को आने वाले श्रद्घालुओं के चश्मे बंदरों के निशाने पर रहते हैं। मथुरा की सांसद और बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हेमामालिनी ने सरकार से मांग की है कि जनता को बंदरों की समस्या से मुक्ति दिलाई जाए।
विज्ञापन
हेमामालिनी ने संसद में मांग उठाई कि बंदरों के लिए बंद सफारी बनाया जाए। वृंदावन में लोग बंदरों से त्रस्त हैं। आए दिन बंदर जनता पर हमले करते हैं। कई बार बंदरों के हमलों से लोगों को जान से हाथ धोना पड़ता है। 

सांसद ने बंदरों की बीमारियों पर भी चिंता व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने कहा कि बंदरों द्वारा फ्रूटी, समोसा खाने से उनमें बीमारियां बढ़ रही हैं। जिससे परेशान होकर बंदर इंसानों पर हमले कर रहे हैं। सांसद हेमामालिनी ने कहा कि बंदरों को फल, चना जैसे आहार अच्छे लगते हैं।

 

 
क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!

Recommended

UPSC
Education

UPSC इंटरव्यू में पूछा- कमजोर अंग्रेजी के साथ कैसे चलाएंगे प्रशासन, मिला ये जवाब

21 नवंबर 2019

Buy Fastags Online
Tip of the Day

एक दिसंबर से अनिवार्य होगा FASTag, ऑनलाइन खरीदने का यह है तरीका

20 नवंबर 2019

फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

आपका फोन टैप कर सकती हैं ये 10 एजेंसियां, सरकार ने खुद बताए इनके नाम

20 नवंबर 2019

महिलाओं की स्वच्छता क्यों है आवश्यक
NIINE

महिलाओं की स्वच्छता क्यों है आवश्यक
Television

Bigg Boss 13: क्या सच में नकली थी आसिम- सिद्धार्थ की लड़ाई? वायरल खबर की सच्चाई

21 नवंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Asim and Siddharth Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: क्या सच में नकली थी आसिम- सिद्धार्थ की लड़ाई? वायरल खबर की सच्चाई

21 नवंबर 2019

jnu student protest
Education

JNU मामला: कितना सही है छात्रों का विरोध प्रदर्शन, कैसे कम हो सकती है फीस

21 नवंबर 2019

ISRO
Government Jobs

10वीं पास हैं तो ISRO दे रहा है नौकरी का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

21 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
hema malini bjp mp hema malini mp hema malini monkey in mathura vrindavan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: चव्हाण बोले, एनसीपी-कांग्रेस में सभी मुद्दों पर सहमति, अब शिवसेना से होगी बात

21 नवंबर 2019

Mobile Internet
Tech Diary

एक दिसंबर से कितना महंगा होने जा रहा है मोबाइल इंटरनेट और क्यों ?

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नकली जीरा बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, बताया हाई क्वालिटी की नकली सौंफ भी बनाते हैं
Delhi NCR

झाड़ू से जीरा बनाने वाले आरोपी का एक और खुलासा, डिस्टेंपर से बनाते थे सौंफ

21 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय रेलवे
Government Jobs

Railway Jobs: रेलवे में हो रही हैं सीधी भर्तियां, आवेदन का आखिरी मौका

21 नवंबर 2019

iffi
Bollywood

IFFI 2019: रजनीकांत ने छुए अमिताभ बच्चन के पैर, बिग बी बोले- 'ये मेरे परिवार के सदस्य की तरह हैंं'

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Prem Nath
Bollywood

शादी के लिए मधुबाला ने रखी थी धर्म परिवर्तन की शर्त, इस एक्टर ने निभाया था दामाद का फर्ज

21 नवंबर 2019

शनिदेव
Astrology

शनि 2020: ऐसे लोगों पर शनि की रहती है टेढ़ी नजर, कहीं आप पर तो नहीं शनि की छाया

21 नवंबर 2019

सरोजनीनगर में सड़क हादसा
Lucknow

दर्दनाक हादसे से इंसानियत शर्मसार: शवों को रौंदते रहे वाहन, सड़क भी खून से हुई लाल, देखें तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2019

डॉ. सोनम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पति की इस गंदी आदत ने फोर्टिस की डॉक्टर सोनम की छीन ली जिंदगी, एक साल में हुआ सब बर्बाद

21 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता संग्राम : पवार ने दिखाई पावर, एनसीपी के रुख से सकते में शिवसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Raveesh Kumar, MEA
India News

दो भारतीयों की पाक में गिरफ्तारी पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने जताया आश्चर्य, राजनयिक पहुंच के लिए अनुरोध

पाकिस्तान में दो भारतीय नागरिकों को अवैध घुसपैठ के आरोप में कुछ दिन पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया है। उनकी गिरफ्तारी पर विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि...

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: चव्हाण बोले, एनसीपी-कांग्रेस में सभी मुद्दों पर सहमति, अब शिवसेना से होगी बात

21 नवंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में जवाब देते प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

संसद: प्रदूषण पर सरकार ने दिया जवाब, कहा- बनाई है उच्च स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स

21 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

शिवसेना नेता अब्दुल सत्तार का विवादित बयान, कहा-किसी विधायक को तोड़ने की कोशिश की तो सिर फोड़ देंगे

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कहीं आप पर भी तो बेअसर नहीं हो रही एंटीबायोटिक दवा, ये हो सकती है प्रमुख वजह 

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गृह मंत्रालय ने प्रतिनियुक्ति पर आईजी को भेजा, हाईकोर्ट ने फटकारा तो वापस लिया आदेश

21 नवंबर 2019

Ram Vilas Paswan
India News

दिल्ली में साफ पानी पर सियासी संग्राम जारी, पासवान का केजरीवाल पर फिर पलटवार

21 नवंबर 2019

अब्दुल सत्तार, शिवसेना विधायक
India News

जो हमें फोड़ने की कोशिश करेगा हम उनका सिर फोड़ देंगे: शिवसेना विधायक

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कच्ची कालोनियां पक्की करेंगी भाजपा की जीत! श्रेय लेने के लिए कई स्तरों पर बनी योजना

21 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: चिंदबरम के बयान दर्ज करने के लिए ईडी ने दिया आवेदन

21 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शिवसेना नेता अब्दुल सत्तार का विवादित बयान, कहा-किसी विधायक को तोड़ने की कोशिश की तो सिर फोड़ देंगे

शिवसेना नेता अब्दुल सत्तार ने विवादित बयान दिया है। उनका कहना है की किसी विधायक को तोड़ने की कोशिश की तो सिर फोड़ देंगे।

21 नवंबर 2019

business news in a click including onion price may reduce in India 3:26

सरकारी एलान से 60 रुपये से नीचे जा सकता है प्याज का दाम, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

21 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 1:35

IND vs BAN: भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने माना, पिंक बॉल के साथ खेलना चुनौती

21 नवंबर 2019

पंजाब 0:56

वायरल वीडियो : हाथ से गाड़ियां उठाने वाला शख्स, देखिए पंजाब के इस 'बाहुबली' का वीडियो

21 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीर बर्फबारी 1:20

कश्मीर के राजौरी में भारी बर्फबारी, मुगल रोड़ पर मशीनों से हटाई जा रही बर्फ, देखिए ताजा सूरते हाल

21 नवंबर 2019

Related

पंजाब
India News

वायरल वीडियो : हाथ से गाड़ियां उठाने वाला शख्स, देखिए पंजाब के इस 'बाहुबली' का वीडियो

21 नवंबर 2019

Sanjay Nirupam
India News

निरुपम ने शिवसेना से हाथ मिलाने पर कांग्रेस को चेताया, कहा- पार्टी का अस्तित्व हो जाएगा दफन

21 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी
India News

चुनावी चंदे पर किचकिच, कांग्रेस बोली- सत्ताधारी दल को पैसा देने वाला सरकार में दखल भी देगा

21 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय विमानन रिपोर्ट
India News

10 वर्ष में छह गुना बढ़ गई देश में हवाई जहाजों की संख्या

21 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पटना मेट्रो का प्रारंभिक काम शुरू, डीएमआरसी कर रही निर्माण: हरदीप सिंह पुरी

21 नवंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद Live : चुनावी चंदे वाले इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड पर बवाल, लोकसभा में भिड़ी भाजपा-कांग्रेस

21 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited