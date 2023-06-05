Wrestlers Protest: अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद काम पर लौटे पहलवान, साक्षी मलिक और उनके पति सत्यव्रत ने बताई वजह

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh leaves from Railway Office, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jhAqdAUOGI— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023
#WATCH | Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh arrives at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vXUOTBw9IP— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023
#WATCH | "Neither we have compromised, nor we will step back. All this is fake, we will not take back this protest. We will stay united and keep protesting for justice. Fake news is being spread to weaken us... The entire nation is against Delhi Police," says Satyawart Kadian,… pic.twitter.com/wBWoZYYe3n— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023
#WATCH | "It's fake news, we have not stepped back from protest. Our protest will continue," says Satyawart Kadian, Wrestler and husband of Sakshee Malikkh pic.twitter.com/Yn6jMa0cFi— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023
