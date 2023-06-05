Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat returned to work after meeting Amit Shah, reason

Wrestlers Protest: अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद काम पर लौटे पहलवान, साक्षी मलिक और उनके पति सत्यव्रत ने बताई वजह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Mon, 05 Jun 2023 04:26 PM IST
सार

कार्रवाई न होने का आरोप लगाते हुए पहलवान 23 अप्रैल को दोबारा दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे। पहलवान और बृजभूषण दोनों तरफ से बयानबाजी का दौर चालू रहा और फिर उसने आंदोलन का रूप ले लिया। हालांकि, अब पहलवान अपने-अपने काम पर लौट चुके हैं।

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat returned to work after meeting Amit Shah, reason
बाएं से- साक्षी मलिक, बजरंग पूनिया, विनेश फोगाट, संगीता फोगाट और सत्यव्रत कादियान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

पहलवानों ने भारतीय कुश्ती संघ (WFI) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ आंदोलन खत्म होने की खबरों का खंडन किया। दरअसल, कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में यह बात सामने आई थी कि साक्षी मलिक, बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट ने धरना वापस ले लिया है। वे रेलवे में अपनी नौकरी पर वापस लौट गए हैं। इसके बाद साक्षी और बजरंग ने ट्वीट कर इन खबरों का खंडन किया और इसे अफवाह बताया। अब इस मामले में साक्षी मलिक और उनके पति सत्यव्रत कादियान का बयान भी सामने आया है। साक्षी ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात पर भी बात की। पहलवान शनिवार रात गृह मंत्री से मिले थे।


2016 रियो ओलंपिक की कांस्य पदक विजेता साक्षी ने कहा- हमने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। यह एक सामान्य बातचीत थी। हमारी केवल एक ही मांग है और वह है बृजभूषण सिंह को गिरफ्तार करना। मैं विरोध से पीछे नहीं हटी हूं। रेलवे में OSD के रूप में मैंने अपना काम फिर से शुरू कर दिया है। मैं स्पष्ट करना चाहती हूं कि जब तक हमें न्याय नहीं मिल जाता तब तक हम विरोध करते रहेंगे। हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। उसने (नाबालिग लड़की) कोई एफआईआर वापस नहीं ली है, यह सब फर्जी है।

वहीं, साक्षी के पति और 2014 ग्लास्गो राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के रजत पदक विजेता पहलवान सत्यव्रत कादियान ने कहा- न हमने कोई समझौता किया है और न हम पीछे हटेंगे। यह सब फर्जी है, हम इस विरोध को वापस नहीं लेंगे। हम एकजुट रहेंगे और न्याय के लिए विरोध करते रहेंगे। हमें कमजोर करने के लिए फर्जी खबरें फैलाई जा रही हैं। पूरा देश दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ है। आंदोलन से नाम वापस लेने की खबर झूठी है। हम विरोध से पीछे नहीं हटे हैं। हमारा विरोध जारी रहेगा।

दरअसल, 2021 टोक्यो ओलंपिक के कांस्य पदक विजेता बजरंग पूनिया, साक्षी मलिक और विनेश फोगाट WFI अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण के खिलाफ चल रहे आंदोलन का मुख्य चेहरा हैं। यह तीनों रेलवे में अपनी नौकरी पर वापस लौट गए हैं। इसके बाद मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में ऐसा दावा किया गया कि तीनों ने आंदोलन से नाम वापस ले लिया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में सबसे पहले साक्षी का नाम बताया गया। इसके बाद साक्षी और बजरंग ने ट्वीट कर खबरों का खंडन किया। पहलवानों के ट्वीट और बयान से यह साफ है कि साक्षी, बजरंग और विनेश रेलवे में अपनी नौकरी पर जरूर वापस लौट गए हैं, लेकिन इंसाफ के लिए उनका आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। 

शनिवार को अमित शाह से मिले थे पहलवान
इसके बाद शनिवार रात को साक्षी, बजरंग और विनेश ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की थी। इस दौरान पहलवानों ने गृह मंत्री से बृजभूषण की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की थी। इसके बाद गृह मंत्री ने पहलवानों से बिना भेदभाव के पूरी जांच का भरोसा दिया था। अमित शाह ने कहा कि इस मामले में कानून अपना काम करेगा। पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

18 जनवरी को पहली बार धरने पर बैठे थे पहलवान
इस आरोप को लेकर पहलवान बजरंग, साक्षी और विनेश सबसे पहले 18 जनवरी को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे थे। इसके बाद खेल मंत्रालय से कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद पहलवानों ने धरना समाप्त कर दिया था। कोई कार्रवाई न होने का आरोप लगाते हुए पहलवान 23 अप्रैल को दोबारा दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे। पहलवान और बृजभूषण दोनों तरफ से बयानबाजी का दौर चालू रहा। जहां एक तरफ बृजभूषण ने कहा कि आरोप साबित होने पर वह खुद को फांसी लगा लेंगे, तो वहीं पहलवान उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े रहे। 
