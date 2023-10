Asian games: ज्योति, अदिति और परनीत ने जीता स्वर्ण, एशियाई खेलों में भारतीय तीरंदाजों का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन

🎯🥇GOLDEN GIRLS🥇🎯 #KheloIndiaAthletes Aditi, @VJSurekha , and @Parrneettt add another Gold to India's medal tally after defeating Chinese Taipei by a scoreline of 230-229🤩🎯 What a thrilling final 💪 Our Indian Archery contingent is truly shining bright, clinching their 2nd… pic.twitter.com/NtTiqO37aY

