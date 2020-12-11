विंबलडन चैंपियन, टेनिस हॉल ऑफ फेम एलेक्स ओलमेडो का निधन, 84 वर्ष में ली अंतिम सांस

The Chief.Tribute by the @atptour 👉 https://t.co/91O0nCa2k6 pic.twitter.com/IjiVOu8tHP— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 10, 2020
Vale Alex Olmedo, our 1959 champion 💙
Remembering Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo, a major champion, @DavisCup champion and world No. 2.— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) December 10, 2020
Few have made such sacrifices to pursue a love of the game. Born in Peru, he immigrated to the U.S. alone at age 17, enrolled at USC, and launched a championship career. pic.twitter.com/bqvHEvsO5t
