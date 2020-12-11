शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Wimbledon champion and Davis Cup hero Alex Olmedo dies aged 84

विंबलडन चैंपियन, टेनिस हॉल ऑफ फेम एलेक्स ओलमेडो का निधन, 84 वर्ष में ली अंतिम सांस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 06:47 PM IST
विज्ञापन
एलेक्स ऑलमेडो
एलेक्स ऑलमेडो - फोटो : ट्विटर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेनिस हॉल ऑफ फेम में शामिल 1959 के विंबलडन और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन चैंपियन एलेक्स ओलमेडो का निधन हो गया। वह 84 वर्ष के थे। ओलमेडो के बेटे अलेजांद्रो जूनियर ने कहा कि उनका बुधवार को दिमाग के कैंसर के कारण निधन हुआ।
विज्ञापन



ओलमेडो का जन्म 1936 में पेरू में हुआ था, लेकिन बाद में वह अमेरिका बस गए, उन्होंने 1958 में अमेरिका के लिए डेविस कप खेला और खिताब जीता, उन्होंने हैम रिचर्डसन के साथ अमेरिकी राष्ट्रीय चैंपियनशिप भी जीती जिसे अब अमेरिकी ओपन कहते हैं।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports tennis international alex olmedo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नोएडा में किसानों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi

अब ये सिर्फ किसान आंदोलन नहीं रहा जन आंदोलन बन गया हैः किसान यूनियन

11 दिसंबर 2020

बल्लेबाजी के दौरान जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

VIDEO: बाउंसर पर छक्का उड़ाकर बुमराह ने ठोकी फिफ्टी, विराट ने दिया गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Remo D’souza
Bollywood

मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा को आया हार्ट अटैक, कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती

11 दिसंबर 2020

सामूहिक विवाह।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक ही मंडप में मां-बेटी बनीं दुल्हन, मां ने देवर संग लिए फेरे

11 दिसंबर 2020

बेईली देवी के साथ पति जगदीश।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: एक ही मंडप में मां-बेटी ने लिए सात फेरे, लोगों ने कहा- ऐसा पहली बार देखा

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
थाने में हुई जयमाला की रस्म
Agra

जयमाला की स्टेज पर दुल्हन को छोड़कर भाग गया था दूल्हा, पुलिस बनी मददगार, थाने में हुई वरमाला, तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी मामला: जयाप्रदा ने लिखा- बीमार हूं मैं, नहीं आ सकती, आजम खां की जेल से आई ये खबर

11 दिसंबर 2020

शुक्र का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर 2020
Predictions

शुक्र ने वृश्चिक राशि में किया प्रवेश, इन पांच राशियों की खुल जाएगी किस्मत, होगा बंपर लाभ

11 दिसंबर 2020

nikita tomar murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ की नई चाल, इस पैंतरे से पुलिस भी हैरान

11 दिसंबर 2020

दुर्गामती
Reviews

Durgamati Review: अभिनेता के बाद अब निर्माता अक्षय ने किया निराश, उम्मीदों पर विफल रही ‘दुर्गामती’

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X