शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Sania Mirza given birth to a baby boy? Shoaib Malik reveals the truth behind such rumours

सानिया मिर्जा के मां बनने की उड़ी थी अफवाह, शौहर शोएब मलिक को देनी पड़ी सफाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 10:07 PM IST
Sania Mirza given birth to a baby boy? Shoaib Malik reveals the truth behind such rumours
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा बहुत जल्द ही मां बनने वाली हैं। सानिया मिर्जा के फैन्स को भी उनके आने वाले बच्चे का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। मगर कुछ फैंस ऐसे भी हैं जिन्हें इंतजार पसंद नहीं आ रहा तभी तो अफवाह उड़ गई कि सानिया ने बच्चे को जन्म भी दे दिया।
विज्ञापन




फिर क्या था खुद सानिया के क्रिकेटर पति शोएब मलिक को सामने आकर सफाई देनी पड़ी कि ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। जब भी घर में नया मेहमान आएगा आपको सूचित किया जाएगा। दुआएं बनाए रखें







 

Recommended

Gurugram shootout: gurugram's Judge's wife's funeral in Hissar
Chandigarh

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: पत्नी की अंतिम यात्रा में जज ने जो कहा- उसे सुन सभी के आंखो में आ गए आंसू

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

विराट ने दिल खोलकर की पृथ्वी शॉ की तारीफ, बोले- उसकी उम्र में हम पृथ्वी का 10% भी नहीं थे

16 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

विराट ने दिल खोलकर की पृथ्वी शॉ की तारीफ, बोले- उसकी उम्र में हम पृथ्वी का 10% भी नहीं थे

16 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

यहां 20 रुपए के स्टाम्प पेपर पर बेच दी जाती हैं लड़कियां, रोंगटे खड़े कर देगी इसके आगे की कहानी

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram murder
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम शूटआउट: जांच में सामने आया बड़ा सच, गनर ने बना रखे थे दो फेसबुक अकाउंट

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

15 साल छोटे इस लड़के को डेट कर रही हैं सुष्मिता सेन, आखिर यह शख्स है कौन?

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Sushmita Sen and rohman shawl
Sushmita Sen and rohman
rohman shawl
Sushmita Sen
Bollywood

15 साल छोटे इस लड़के को डेट कर रही हैं सुष्मिता सेन, आखिर यह शख्स है कौन?

16 अक्टूबर 2018

गुरुग्राम गोलीकांड का आरोपी महिपाल
Chandigarh

गुरुग्राम गोलीकांडः आरोपी महिपाल के ससुराल वालों का बयान आया सामने, किए दो बड़े खुलासे

16 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sania mirza shoaib malik
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Know about Kohinoor and its related controversy
India News

जानिए कोहिनूर और उससे जुड़ा विवाद, सरकार और एएसआई के बयानों में है अंतर!

16 अक्टूबर 2018

PRAYAGRAJ
India News

444 साल बाद एक बार फिर बदला इलाहाबाद का नाम, जानिए पूरा इतिहास

16 अक्टूबर 2018

कोलकाता मेट्रो
India News

दुर्गा पूजा: एक दिन में कोलकाता मेट्रो से 9 लाख लोगों ने किया सफर

16 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण
Madhya Pradesh

दशानन का दूसरा पहलू : कहीं जमाई, तो कहीं आराध्य भी है रावण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

UK parliament
Europe

ब्रिटिश संसद में भी #MeToo, यौन उत्पीड़न को सहना और छिपाना आम बात: रिपोर्ट

16 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
tom cruise
Bike Diary

Tom cruise ने जब सड़कों पर चलाई यह बाइक, लोग नहीं हटा पाए नजर

16 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

'प्रयागराज' के नाम से जाना जाएगा इलाहाबाद, कैबिनेट बैठक में प्रस्ताव पर लगी मुहर

16 अक्टूबर 2018

मोहम्मद याह्या
India News

सीबीआई को मिली पहली कामयाबी, बैंकों में घोटाला करके भागे शख्स को लाई देश वापस

16 अक्टूबर 2018

एस श्रीसंथ
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर की बात याद करके फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे श्रीसंथ, बोले- मेरे पैर...

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Lpg Gas cylinder
Dehradun

रसोई गैस की ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था में ऐसे हो रही सेंधमारी, खुलासा पढ़कर ग्राहकों को लगेगा झटका

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

Bengaluru Open
Tennis

बेंगलुरू ओपन में इस बार होगी इनामों की बारिश, विजेता को मिलेगा 13 लाख रुपए

बेंगलुरू ओपन अब एशिया के सबसे बड़े एटीपी चैलेंजर टूर्नामेंट में से एक बन जाएगा, क्योंकि आयोजकों ने इसकी इनामी राशि को 50,000 डालर बढ़ाकर 150,000 डॉलर कर दिया है।

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
नोवाक जोकोविच
Tennis

नोवाक जोकोविच ने तीसरी बार जीता यूएस ओपन खिताब, इस मामले में महान सैमप्रास की बराबरी पर पहुंचे

10 सितंबर 2018

Serena Williams Cartoon, Called Racist, Gets New Life
Tennis

फिर छपा सेरेना का कार्टून, ऑस्ट्रेलिया का समाचार पत्र यूं उड़ा रहा टेनिस स्टार का मजाक

13 सितंबर 2018

रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण
Tennis

रोहन बोपन्ना और दिविज शरण ने जमाया 'गोल्डन ऐस', भारत को दिलाया छठां गोल्ड

24 अगस्त 2018

पीवी सिंधू
Tennis

विश्व बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप: फिर स्वर्ण जीतने से चूकी पीवी सिंधु, फाइनल में कैरोलिना से हारीं

5 अगस्त 2018

नोवाक जोकोविच
Tennis

नोवाक जोकोविच ने तीसरी बार जीता यूएस ओपन खिताब, इस मामले में महान सैमप्रास की बराबरी पर पहुंचे

10 सितंबर 2018

एंजेलिक कर्बर
Tennis

एंजेलिक कर्बर ने पहली बार जीता विंबलडन खिताब, 'सुपर मॉम' सेरेना को दी मात

14 जुलाई 2018

लिएंडर पेस
Tennis

Davis Cup 2018: पेस का नहीं कोई सानी, बनाया ऐसा रिकॉर्ड जिसे तोड़ पाना मुश्किल

7 अप्रैल 2018

serena williams
Tennis

सेरेना विलियम्स को विंबलडन में 25वीं वरीयता, एंडी मरे को भी हुई परेशानी

27 जून 2018

रोजर फेडरर
Tennis

यूएस ओपन में सबसे बड़ा उलटफेर, रोजर फेडरर को इस खिलाड़ी ने किया बाहर

5 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से पहले खत्म करनी होगी सलामी बल्लेबाजी और दूसरे विकेटकीपर की समस्या

किसी जमाने में वेस्टइंडीज की पेस बैटरी विश्व में सबसे खतरनाक मानी जाती थी...लेकिन हैदराबाद टेस्ट में वही कैरिबियाई टीम एक भारतीय शेर का शिकार हो गई...

16 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:08

इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने पर विरोध करने वालों को सीएम योगी का जवाब

16 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 4:53

VIDEO: क्या आपने ‘कौन बनेगा दस रुपयापति’ देखा है?

16 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवराज सिंह चौहान 1:05

शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने क्यों कहा, 'ऐसा सोचा ना था'

16 अक्टूबर 2018

MAA MAHAGAURI 2:39

नवरात्रि 2018: देखिए, अष्टमी में कन्या पूजन का मुहूर्त और विधि

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

टेबल टेनिस
Tennis

CWG 2018: टेबल टेनिस में भारत ने बिखेरा जलवा, मलेशिया को आसानी से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह

7 अप्रैल 2018

राफेल नडाल
Tennis

31 की उम्र में राफेल नडाल ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, जीता 31वां मास्टर्स खिताब

23 अप्रैल 2018

एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव
Tennis

फ्रेंच ओपन: ज्वेरेव पहली बार ग्रैंड स्लैम क्वार्टर फाइनल में, स्टीफंस-यूलिया भी अंतिम 8 में बनाई जगह

4 जून 2018

सेरेना और शारापोवा
Tennis

फ्रेंच ओपन:  सेरेना ने शारापोवा पर कसा तंज, बोलीं- उनकी किताब में मनगढ़ंत बातें ज्यादा

4 जून 2018

लिएंडर पेस
Tennis

एशियाई खेलों में हुई लिएंडर पेस की वापसी, इस स्टार खिलाड़ी की जगह मिला मौका

5 जून 2018

प्रजनेश गुणेश्वरन
Tennis

स्टुटगर्ट ओपनः दूसरे दौर में हारे प्रजनेश, फेडरर से भिड़ंत का सपना टूटा 

15 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.