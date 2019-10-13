शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Tennis ›   Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev wins the Shanghai Masters defeated Alexander Zverev

डेनिल मेदवेदेव ने जीता शंघाई मास्टर्स का खिताब, फाइनल में ज्वेरेव को दी शिकस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 04:24 PM IST
डेनिल मेदवेदेव
डेनिल मेदवेदेव - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
रूस के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी डेनिल मेदवेदेव ने जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन करते हुए शंघाई मास्टर्स का खिताब जीत लिया है। रविवार को खेले गए फाइनल मुकाबले में मेदवेदेव ने एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव को 6-4, 6-1 से हरा दिया। इस जीत के साथ मेदवेदेव ने पहली बार ज्वेरेव पर जीत दर्ज की है। ये मेदवेदेव की दूसरी मास्टर्स 1000 की खिताबी जीत है।
मेदवेदेव ने ज्वेरेव को एक घंटे और 13 मिनट के खेल में एकतरफा मुकाबले में हराकर सीजन का चौथा खिताब जीत लिया। वे लगातार छठी बार टेनिस टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंचे थे।
daniil medvedev alexander zverev shanghai masters डेनिल मेदवेदेव शंघाई मास्टर्स एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव
