ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini defeats Dominic Thiem, for his first win 

एटीपी फाइनल्स: थीम को हराकर बेरेटिनी ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाले बने इटालियन खिलाड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 10:40 PM IST
माटियो बेरेटिनी
माटियो बेरेटिनी - फोटो : atp
एटीपी फाइनल्स में गुरुवार को इटली के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी माटियो बेरेटिनी ने ऑस्ट्रिया के डोमिनिक थीम को हराकर इतिहास रच दिया है।
इसके साथ वह एटीपी फाइनल्स के इतिहास में मैच जीतने वाले पहले इटालियन खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। O2 एरीना में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में बेरेटिनी ने डोमिनिक थीम को 7-6(3), 6-3 से हराया।
 

इससे पहले बुधवार को ऑस्ट्रिया के डोमिनिक थीम ने आक्रामक खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए स्टार प्लेयर नोवाक जोकोविच को हराकर एटीपी फाइनल्स के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश किया था।

वहीं, छह बार के चैम्पियन रोजर फेडरर ने इटली के मातेओ बेरेतिनी को 7-6, 6-3 से शिकस्त दी थी।
atp finals matteo berrettini dominic thiem
