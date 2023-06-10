ISSF Junior World Cup: निशानेबाजों ने जूनियर विश्व कप में जीते 15 पदक, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की जमकर तारीफ

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes' passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/cPv29CliIW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Followed