शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   wwe luke harper dies at the age of 41, Social media given tribute

सदमे में WWE, अचानक हुई इस सुपरस्टार की मौत, महज 41 साल की उम्र में छोड़ी दुनिया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 04:50 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ल्यूक हार्पर
ल्यूक हार्पर - फोटो : Social Media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
WWE और पेशेवर कुश्ती की दुनिया से रविवार को एक दुःखद खबर सामने आई। जॉन हबर जो पेशेवर कुश्ती के एक चर्चित पहलवान थे और डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई में ल्यूक हार्पर और एईडब्ल्यू में ब्रॉडी ली के नाम से मशहूर थे, उन्होंने शनिवार को 41 की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। वह लंबे समय से फेफड़े की समस्याओं से जूझ रहे थे। 
विज्ञापन

गौरतलब है कि हार्पर ने WWE को छोड़कर AEW (ऑल एलीट रेसलिंग) का हाथ थाम लिया था जहां उन्हें ब्रॉडी ली के नाम से जाना जाता था। हार्पर ने WWE में टैग टीम चैंपियन और इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल चैंपियनशिप अपने नाम की थी। कुछ वक्त पहले हार्पर ने AEW के साथ कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किया और वहां ब्रॉडी ली के नाम से रिंग में उतरे, यहां उन्होंने AEW टीएनटी चैम्पियनशिप पर कब्जा जमाया था। 

कुश्ती की रिंग में विरोधियों को धूल चटाने वाले हार्पर की मौत की खबर से हर कोई सदमे में है और WWE से लेकर AEW तक हर तरफ शोक की लहर है। उनके जानने वाले उन्हें अपने-अपने तरीके से श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है।  
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports other sports international wwe luke harper wwe jon huber luke harper brodie lee

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

dhoni virat rohit
Cricket News

ICC ने चुनी दशक की सर्वश्रेष्ठ वन-डे, टेस्ट और टी-20 टीम, धोनी-विराट समेत इन दिग्गजों को किया शामिल

27 दिसंबर 2020

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
India News

सरकार ने ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वाहन पंजीकरण जैसे प्रमुख दस्तावेजों की वैधता अवधि 31 मार्च तक बढ़ाई

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
Kanpur

यूपी: इंजीनियर बहू की मुंह दबाकर बेरहमी से हत्या, बाथरूम में मिली लाश, 15 दिन पहले हुई थी शादी

27 दिसंबर 2020

एमसीजी में शतक के बाद अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

AUSvIND: सेनापति की तरह लड़ रहे रहाणे, बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट में शतक लगाकर किया भारत को मजबूत

27 दिसंबर 2020

अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match: बारिश की वजह से खेल जल्दी खत्म, अजिंक्य रहाणे का कप्तानी शतक

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

AUSvIND: कप्तान रहाणे का ऐतिहासिक शतक, 72 साल बाद MCG में दोहराया गया करिश्मा

27 दिसंबर 2020

पंजाब के कपूरथला में किसान ने आलू की खड़ी फसल पर ट्रैक्टर चलवा दिया।
Chandigarh

आलू की 11 एकड़ खड़ी फसल पर चलवाया ट्रैक्टर, इस बात से खफा है पंजाब का ये युवा किसान

27 दिसंबर 2020

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'रूस की तरह टूट जाएगा भारत' राउत के लेख पर छिड़ा विवाद, भाजपा ने शिवसेना, कांग्रेस व एनसीपी को घेरा

27 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी, अंदर का नजारा देख पुलिस भी चौंकी

27 दिसंबर 2020

सुरक्षा मांगने एसएसपी दफ्तर पहुंचे नवदंपती
Bareilly

दूसरे समुदाय के युवक से शादी कर सुरक्षा मांगने पहुंची युवती, बोली-कट्टरपंथी हैं घरवाले, पति की करा सकते हैं हत्या

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X