सदमे में WWE, अचानक हुई इस सुपरस्टार की मौत, महज 41 साल की उम्र में छोड़ी दुनिया

The tragic and sudden passing of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, has inspired an outpouring of moving stories and emotional memories from WWE talent both past and present. https://t.co/2cQCzsUEpU pic.twitter.com/TER8BcKGnb— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020
Remembering the legacy of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. https://t.co/7MhfKtgMNS pic.twitter.com/tNyb9hFjeb— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020
#RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/wBdvPO5F9Y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2020
I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible.— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020
I’m at a loss for words!!!!! #RestWellBrother pic.twitter.com/2w1w8lXsz9— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 27, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020
This is devastating. Jon was just...great. A great, funny, immensely talented, warm, family driven human being. All of our love, thoughts and warmth to his family.— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 27, 2020
Amazing talent ....— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020
Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar
