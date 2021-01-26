WWE में सुपरस्टार की वापसी, एपिसोड को लेकर भड़के फैंस, ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

विज्ञापन

Best part of #WWERAW was Edge’s promo. Really bad go home show — Wrestling Nut (@TheWrestlingNut) January 26, 2021

What did you guys think of tonight's episode of #RAW? — IWNerd.com - WWE Predictions! (@InnerN3rd) January 26, 2021

WWE ने कुछ जगहों पर जबरदस्त मैच तय किए। Raw का एपिसोड बढ़िया रहा। Royal Rumble के पहले Raw के एपिसोड को बेहतर बनाने की कोशिश की गई। कुछ सुपरस्टार्स ने बड़े मुकाबले के लिए अपने नाम की घोषणा की। Raw की शुरुआत में गोल्डबर्ग और ड्रू मैकइंटायर के मैच को लोकप्रिय बनाने की कोशिश की गई। MVP के VIP लाउंज में रिडल ने आकर उन पर हमला किया। एजे स्टाइल्स ने सबमिशन की मदद से आर-ट्रुथ को पराजित किया। रिडल ने हर्ट बिजनेस के तीनों सदस्यों को हराया। आखिरी में रैंडी ऑर्टन ने आकर ब्लिस पर अपना फिनिशर लगाया। आइए Raw को लेकर फैंस की प्रतिक्रियाओं के बारे में बात करते हैं।er-tweet">

the hurt business is looking so bad #WWE #WWERAW

The go home show was not good. Randy giving the RKO to Alexa was the only thing I liked. I feel so bad for Asuka! I pray that the Royal Rumble is good.😐 #WWERaw — Laurie Strode (@HelterLaurie) January 26, 2021