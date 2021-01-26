Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   WWE fans react on twitter after special show of RAW

WWE में सुपरस्टार की वापसी, एपिसोड को लेकर भड़के फैंस, ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 03:56 PM IST
डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई
डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई - फोटो : ट्विटर

ख़बर सुनें
WWE ने कुछ जगहों पर जबरदस्त मैच तय किए। Raw का एपिसोड बढ़िया रहा। Royal Rumble के पहले Raw के एपिसोड को बेहतर बनाने की कोशिश की गई। कुछ सुपरस्टार्स ने बड़े मुकाबले के लिए अपने नाम की घोषणा की। Raw की शुरुआत में गोल्डबर्ग और ड्रू मैकइंटायर के मैच को लोकप्रिय बनाने की कोशिश की गई। MVP के VIP लाउंज में रिडल ने आकर उन पर हमला किया। एजे स्टाइल्स ने सबमिशन की मदद से आर-ट्रुथ को पराजित किया। रिडल ने हर्ट बिजनेस के तीनों सदस्यों को हराया। आखिरी में रैंडी ऑर्टन ने आकर ब्लिस पर अपना फिनिशर लगाया। आइए Raw को लेकर फैंस की प्रतिक्रियाओं के बारे में बात करते हैं।
What did you guys think of tonight's episode of #RAW?

— IWNerd.com - WWE Predictions! (@InnerN3rd) January 26, 2021
er-tweet">

the hurt business is looking so bad #WWE #WWERAW

— Darius (@Flea_Breeland) January 26, 2021



