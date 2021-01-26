WWE में सुपरस्टार की वापसी, एपिसोड को लेकर भड़के फैंस, ट्विटर पर निकाला गुस्सा

Best part of #WWERAW was Edge’s promo. Really bad go home show— Wrestling Nut (@TheWrestlingNut) January 26, 2021
What did you guys think of tonight's episode of #RAW?— IWNerd.com - WWE Predictions! (@InnerN3rd) January 26, 2021
the hurt business is looking so bad #WWE #WWERAW— Darius (@Flea_Breeland) January 26, 2021
The go home show was not good. Randy giving the RKO to Alexa was the only thing I liked. I feel so bad for Asuka! I pray that the Royal Rumble is good.😐 #WWERaw— Laurie Strode (@HelterLaurie) January 26, 2021
