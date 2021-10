WTT Contender 2021: साथियान और हरमीत की युगल जोड़ी ने जीता खिताब, फाइनल में फ्रांस की जोड़ी को 3-1 से हराया

Our Champs have clinched the 🏓🏓Title 😁🥳🥳



🇮🇳 Men's Doubles pair @sathiyantt / @HarmeetDesai win WTT Contender Tunis 2021 title after defeating France's 🇫🇷 E. Lebessen / A. Cassin 3️⃣-1️⃣ in the final🔥🔥