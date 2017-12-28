बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वर्ल्ड रैपिड्स चैंपियनशिप में बजा भारत का डंका, आनंद ने वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 कार्लसन को दी मात
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:09 PM IST
विश्वनाथन आनंद
PC: general sports twitter handle
पूर्व में कई बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियन रह चुके भारत के
विश्वनाथन आनंद
ने बुधवार को सऊदी अरब के रियाध में खेली जा रही वर्ल्ड रैपिड चैंपियनशिप के 9वें राउंड में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1
मैग्नस कार्लसन
को हरा दिया।
आनंद ने निज्मो भारतीय डिफेंस में बोटविननिक प्रणाली के काले हिस्से की तरफ से कार्लसन को मात दी। आनंद ने महज 34 चालों में मुकाबला जीता।
उन्होंने वजीर और ऊंट पर अच्छा नियंत्रण हासिल किया, जिसकी वजह से वो बेहद शक्तिशाली रहे। आनंद,
व्लादिमीर क्रैमनिक
और वांग हाओ लीडर्स में से रहे।
पुणे की ईशा करवड़े ने उच्च रैंक वाली वेलेंटिना गुनिना को 9वें राउंड में मात दी।
