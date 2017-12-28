Download App
वर्ल्ड रैपिड्स चैंपियनशिप में बजा भारत का डंका, आनंद ने वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 कार्लसन को दी मात

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:09 PM IST
viswanathan anand beats world number one magnus carlsen in world rapid championships

विश्वनाथन आनंदPC: general sports twitter handle

पूर्व में कई बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियन रह चुके भारत के विश्वनाथन आनंद ने बुधवार को सऊदी अरब के रियाध में खेली जा रही वर्ल्ड रैपिड चैंपियनशिप के 9वें राउंड में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 मैग्नस कार्लसन को हरा दिया। 
आनंद ने निज्मो भारतीय डिफेंस में बोटविननिक प्रणाली के काले हिस्से की तरफ से कार्लसन को मात दी। आनंद ने महज 34 चालों में मुकाबला जीता। 

उन्होंने वजीर और ऊंट पर अच्छा नियंत्रण हासिल किया, जिसकी वजह से वो बेहद शक्तिशाली रहे। आनंद, व्लादिमीर क्रैमनिक और वांग हाओ लीडर्स में से रहे। 

पुणे की ईशा करवड़े ने उच्च रैंक वाली वेलेंटिना गुनिना को 9वें राउंड में मात दी।
viswanathan anand magnus carlsen world rapid championships riyadh

