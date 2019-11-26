26/11 की 11वीं बरसी पर खिलाड़ियों का शहीदों को सलाम, विराट-योगेश्वर ने ऐसे किया याद

Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten. 🙏🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2019
Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008.🙏🏻🙏🏻— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 26, 2019
We will never forget and may the souls of all innocent victims who lost their lives rest in peace.🙏🏻
"बहुत तकलीफ़ देते हैं वो ज़ख्म...— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) November 26, 2019
जो बिना कसूर के मिले हो।"
26/11 #Mumbai आतंकी हमले की 11वीं बरसी पर हमले में शहीद हुए सभी वीर सपूत जवानों एवं निर्दोष नागरिकों को मेरा भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।💐💐🙏🙏#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/3orjBcDgq7
A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their life to protect us. 🙏— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 26, 2019
26 नवंबर 2019