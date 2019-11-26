शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack

26/11 की 11वीं बरसी पर खिलाड़ियों का शहीदों को सलाम, विराट-योगेश्वर ने ऐसे किया याद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 01:33 PM IST
26/11 हमले पर खेल जगत की श्रद्धांजलि
26/11 हमले पर खेल जगत की श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में 26 नवंबर 2008 को हुए आतंकी हमले की आज 11वीं बरसी है। इस दिन करीब 10 आतंकियों ने मुंबई को निशाना बनाया था, इस हमले में करीब 166 लोगों की मौत और सैकड़ों लोग घायल हो गए थे। मुंबई पर हमला करन वाले 10 आतंकियों में से एक अजमल कसाब ही जिंदा पकड़ा जा सका था, जिसे 21 नवंबर 2011 को पुणे के यरवडा जेल में फांसी दी गई थी। देश में आई इस विपत्ति को टालने के लिए अपनी जान की बाजी लगाने वाले पुलिसकर्मी और आमलोगों को भारतीय खेल हस्तियों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!

Recommended

26/11 mumbai attack
India News

26/11 का वो काला दिन जब आतंकी हमले से दहल गई मुंबई, तीन दिन चला ऑपरेशन

26 नवंबर 2019

9/11 आतंकी हमला
Education

विश्व के पांच बड़े आतंकी हमले, जिन्होंने दहला दी दुनिया

5 नवंबर 2019

योग करते रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

विक्रमादित्य पर योग, रक्षामंत्री बोले- दोबारा 26/11 जैसा हमला नहीं होने देंगे

29 सितंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अदालत ने ईडी को सैयद अली शाह गिलानी के दामाद से पूछताछ की अनुमति दी

20 मार्च 2019

Even after giving evidence of every attack, Pak giving shelter to terrorists
India News

पाकिस्तान के हजार झूठ : हर हमले के सुबूत देने के बाद भी आतंकियों को दे रहा है पनाह

20 फरवरी 2019

farmer shimla
Firozabad

जिले के पौने दो लाख से अधिक किसानों मिलेगी सम्मान निधि

10 फरवरी 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
mumbai attacks mumbai attack 26/11 विराट कोहली virat kohli योगेश्वर दत्त kuldeep yadav yogeshwar dutt
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस- अजित पवार-शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: उप मुख्यमंत्री पद से अजित पवार ने दिया इस्तीफा

26 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन चलाते हैं और इन पांच चीजों के बारे में नहीं जानते तो आप 'स्मार्ट' नहीं हैं

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस-भगत सिंह कोश्यारी-अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: इन नौ में से कौन बनेगा प्रोटेम स्पीकर, राज्यपाल करेंगे नियुक्त

26 नवंबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली और सना गांगुली
Cricket News

जिद्दी है सौरव गांगुली की बेटी सना, नहीं सुनती पिता की बात, ट्रोल करने से भी नहीं आई बाज

26 नवंबर 2019

lauren gottlieb
Bollywood

फिल्म ABCD की ये एक्ट्रेस हो गई थी शराब और ड्रग्स की आदी, बोलीं- घंटों बैठ रोती थी

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, कल शाम पांच बजे तक कराएं बहुमत परीक्षण

26 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : दूसरे दलों के विधायकों का इस्तीफा या क्रॉस वोटिंग का दांव चल सकती है भाजपा

26 नवंबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

भारत नहीं इस टीम से खेल सकते हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, बांग्लादेश बोर्ड ने मांगे सात खिलाड़ी

26 नवंबर 2019

रक्त दान
Delhi NCR

हेलो...सर मैं ब्लड के लिए काफी परेशान हो चुका हूं, रिक्शा चालक बोला- 'साहब! मैं हूं ना

26 नवंबर 2019

wedding night
Religion

वो पांच रस्में जिनके बिना अधूरी है विवाह से लेकर सुहागरात

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अतनु दास
Other Sports

एशियाई तीरंदाजी चैम्पियनशिप 2019: अतनु दास ने व्यक्तिगत रिकर्व वर्ग में जीता कांस्य पदक

भारतीय तीरंदाज अतनु दास ने एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप के व्यक्तिगत रिकर्व वर्ग में कांस्य पदक जीता..

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Under-23 ODI Trophy Knockout match in Dehradun Start from today
Local Sports

अंडर-23 ट्रॉफी: दून में आज से शुरू होगा नॉक-आउट मैचों को रोमांच, एक दिसंबर को होगा फाइनल 

26 नवंबर 2019

संग्राम दहिया
Other Sports

शॉटगन निशानेबाजी चैंपियनशिप: संग्राम और वर्षा ने डबल ट्रैप में पुरुष और महिला वर्ग में जीते खिताब

26 नवंबर 2019

SAINA NEHWAL
Badminton

साइना सैयद मोदी टूर्नामेंट से बाहर, लक्ष्य सेन पर टिकी रहेंगी सभी की निगाहें

26 नवंबर 2019

olympic-ioa
Other Sports

आईओए का दक्षिण एशियाई खेलों का खर्च उठाने से इनकार

25 नवंबर 2019

आईएसएल 2019
Football

चेन्नईयिन एफसी ने दर्ज की सीजन की पहली जीत, अंतिम क्षण में हैदराबाद को हराया

25 नवंबर 2019

tennis
Tennis

पाक के खिलाफ डेविस कप टीम में पदार्पण विशेष : जीवन

25 नवंबर 2019

नेहरू कप फाइनल मैच
Hockey

VIDEO: बीच मैदान आपस में भिड़ गए खिलाड़ी, खिताबी मुकाबले में जमकर हुई हाथापाई 

25 नवंबर 2019

दीपिका कुमारी/अतानु दास
Other Sports

एशियाई तीरंदाजी चैम्पियनशिप: भारतीय तीरंदाजों ने जीता कांस्य पदक, कंपाउंड स्पर्धा में भी पदक पक्का

25 नवंबर 2019

किदांबी श्रीकांत
Badminton

साइना के बाद श्रीकांत ने भी पीबीएल से नाम लिया वापस 

25 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अजित पवार को लगा एक और बड़ा झटका, अब विधानसभा सचिवालय ने माना जयंत पाटिल को विधायक दल का नेता

अजित पवार के साथ गए सारे विधायक शरद पवार के खेमे में वापसी कर चुके हैं। अब विधानसभा सचिवालय ने भी मान लिया है कि जयंत पाटिल एनसीपी विधायक दल के नेता हैं।

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:31

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर को बहुमत परीक्षण का दिया आदेश

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र सुप्रीम कोर्ट 1:30

महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला,सीएम देवेन्द्र फडणवीस को मिलेगी राहत या बढ़ेगी मुसीबत?

26 नवंबर 2019

कार 4:21

प्रयागराज में एमएनआईटी के छात्रों ने बनाई कबाड़ से रेसिंग कार, कई खूबियों से भरी हुई है कार

26 नवंबर 2019

संविधान दिवस 3:02

संविधान दिवस : 26 नवंबर को मनाते हैं संविधान दिवस, देहरादून में छपा था भारत का संविधान

25 नवंबर 2019

Related

बस से जोरदार टक्कर
Other Sports

केरल के वॉलीबॉल खिलाड़ी की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत, KSRTC की बस से टकराई बाइक

25 नवंबर 2019

स्पेन ने जीता डेविस कप का खिताब
Tennis

119 साल के इतिहास में लगातार 32 मैच जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने नडाल, स्पेन डेविस कप विजेता

25 नवंबर 2019

ल्क्षय सेन-यगोर कोएल्हो
Badminton

लक्ष्य सेन ने स्काटिश ओपन का खिताब जीत, सत्र का चौथा खिताब अपने नाम किया

25 नवंबर 2019

dutee chand
Other Sports

दुती चंद को ‘टाइम मैगजीन' ने दुनिया के शीर्ष उभरते सितारों में किया शामिल

25 नवंबर 2019

राफेल नडाल
Tennis

नडाल के दम पर स्पेन डेविस कप के फाइनल में, कनाडा से होगी खिताबी भिड़ंत

25 नवंबर 2019

कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप
Other Sports

भारत ने अंडर-15 एशियाई कुश्ती चैम्पिनशिप में 13 स्वर्ण सहित जीते 28 पदक

25 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited