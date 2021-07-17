बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   USA Basketball womens national team lost to Australia before olympic

बास्केटबॉल: ओलंपिक से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अमेरिका को हराकर किया उलटफेर 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लास वेगास Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Sat, 17 Jul 2021 04:16 PM IST

सार

पिछले एक दशक में यह पहला अवसर है जबकि अमेरिकी महिला टीम ने लगातार दो मैच गंवाए। इससे दो दिन पहले उसे डब्ल्यूएनबीए ऑल स्टार्स टीम से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था।
- - फोटो : social media

विस्तार

ब्रियाना स्टीवर्ट और उनकी अमेरिकी ओलंपिक महिला बास्केटबॉल टीम को टोक्यो ओलंपिक से पूर्व अभ्यास मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 70-67 से हार झेलनी पड़ी। पिछले एक दशक में यह पहला अवसर है जबकि अमेरिकी महिला टीम ने लगातार दो मैच गंवाए। इससे दो दिन पहले उसे डब्ल्यूएनबीए ऑल स्टार्स टीम से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। अमेरिकी टीम ने 2011 में स्पेन में आखिरी बार लगातार दो मैच गंवाए थे। इसके बाद प्रदर्शनी मैचों में उसका रिकार्ड 29-2 का रहा था। ओलंपिक में अमेरिकी महिला टीम ने अब तक आठ स्वर्ण पदक जीते हैं। टीम लगातार सातवां खिताब जीतने के उद्देश्य से टोक्यो जा रही है।
sports other sports international usa basketball women australia olympic tokyo olympics
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

