बास्केटबॉल: ओलंपिक से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अमेरिका को हराकर किया उलटफेर 

FT:
What a game from the Opals! A huge fight back spirit shown as they fought back a 13-point lead at half time to take out the win by three points over the USA!
A massive third quarter was the difference for the Opals! 💚💛
🇦🇺: 70 🇺🇸: 67#WeAreBasketball pic.twitter.com/IH05wATX02— Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) July 16, 2021
