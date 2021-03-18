शरत कमल ने कटाया ओलंपिक का टिकट, चौथी बार लेंगे हिस्सा

Very happy to have qualified for my 4th Olympic Games, in men’s singles. Focused now on the mixed doubles qualification which is still underway here in Doha.#TableTennis #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/xJNhhTzX3q— Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) March 18, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.