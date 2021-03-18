शहर चुनें

शरत कमल ने कटाया ओलंपिक का टिकट, चौथी बार लेंगे हिस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दोहा Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Thu, 18 Mar 2021 07:48 PM IST
sharath kamal
sharath kamal
भारतीय अनुभवी टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी अंचता शरत कमल ने टोक्यो ओलपिक खेलों के लिए क्वालीफाई कर लिया है। यह चौथी बार है जब वह भारत की तरफ से ओलंपिक में हिस्सा लेंगे। दोहा में चल रहे एशियन ओलंपिक क्लालीफायर में विश्व के 32वें नंबर के खिलाड़ी शरत ने महज 23 मिनट में पाकिस्तान के रमीज को 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 से हराकर ओलंपिक कोटा हासिल किया। 
sports other sports national

