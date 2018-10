Suraj Panwar won India's first athletics medal of #BuenosAires2018 by claiming silver in the men's 5000m race walk



He hopes that it will inspire the youth of India to strive hard to win a medal for their country too 🇮🇳 💫



Recap: https://t.co/ZU6FwmSJ4N pic.twitter.com/kKwXgzfFlG