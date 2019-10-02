गांधी जयंती: बजरंग सहित नामी खिलाड़ियों ने खेल मंत्री के साथ प्लॉग रन के लिया हिस्सा

Top athletes turned Cleanliness Warriors and joined the #FitIndiaPlogRun on October 2. @BajrangPunia joined @KirenRijiju at the Plog Run in Delhi, while @Neeraj_chopra1 and @mirabai_chanu plogged in Patiala. pic.twitter.com/vgMZXmzjAS— Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) October 2, 2019
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports @KirenRijiju, joining the change-makers in the #FitIndia #PloggingRun.#FitIndiaMovement #HumFitTohIndiaFit #PloggingRun #GandhiJayanti @PMOIndia @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @kheloIndia @DGSAI @YASMinistry @IndiaSports @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/pmReiT5PNE— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) October 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
बुधवार को 1500 मीटर की दौड़ में भारत की पीयू चित्रा सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने में असफल रहीं।
2 अक्टूबर 2019