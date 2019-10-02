शहर चुनें

Sportsperson including bajrang punia and mirabai participated in plog run by kiren rijiju

गांधी जयंती: बजरंग सहित नामी खिलाड़ियों ने खेल मंत्री के साथ प्लॉग रन के लिया हिस्सा

2 Oct 2019
बजरंग/रिजिजू
बजरंग/रिजिजू - फोटो : social media
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की जयंती पर बुधवार को खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू की अगुआई में इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम से प्लॉग रन का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें पहलवान बजरंग, तीरंदाज अभिषेक वर्मा, कोमालिका बारी, शूटर संजीव राजपूत समेत नामी कई नामी खिलाड़ियों ने शिरकत की। इस दौरान खेल मंत्री के साथ खिलाड़ियों ने दौड़ लगाई और आसपास बिखरे कचरे को बीनकर कूड़ेदान में डाला।
साई के अनुसार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की पहल पर देश के 62 हजार स्थानों पर प्लॉग रन का आयोजन किया गया। साई के सभी संस्थानों में यह दौड़ आयोजित की गई। इसमें वेटलिफ्टर मीराबाई चानू एथलीट स्वप्ना बर्मन और जेवलिन थ्रोअर नीरज चोपड़ा ने शिरकत  की।



बजरंग ने इस दौड़ का हिस्सा बनने के बाद कहा कि यह बहुत रोचक पहल है। इसमें टहलो, दौड़ो और आसपास का कचरा बीनकर कूड़ेदान में डालो। इससे शरीर को लाभ तो होगा ही साथ में आसपास का वातावरण भी साफ सुथरा रहेगा।

mahatma gandhi gandhi jayanti bajrang punia kiren rijiju swachh bharat mission
