Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Sports Ministry asks Delhi High Court for grant of annual recognition to National Sports Federations

खेल मंत्रालय ने राष्ट्रीय खेल संघों को वार्षिक मान्यता देने के लिए दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय से मांगी अनुमति

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 04:03 PM IST
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय

युवा मामले और खेल मंत्रालय ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में एक आवेदन दिया है जिसमें राष्ट्रीय खेल संघों को अस्थायी रूप से वार्षिक मान्यता देने की सहमति मांगी गई है ताकि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलों को बढ़ावा दिया जा सके और उनका विकास किया जा सके।
ministry of sports and youth affairs national sports federations delhi high court

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

